The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in solving the 2018 murder of a father and son in Bealeton.
The investigation in the deaths of America Nguyen, 22, and his father, Duong Nguyen, is ongoing, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Hartman said in a news release Tuesday.
“Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to follow leads and are asking again for the public’s help in solving these murders,” Hartman said in the news release.
On Friday, Nov. 9, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Salisbury Drive for a welfare check. Friends and co-workers called authorities after America Nguyen did not show up for work and had not been heard from, deputies said. He was last heard from on social media on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 7, authorities said.
Deputies entered the home and discovered America Nguyen and his father Duong Nguyen, 61, deceased from gunshot wounds America, according to the news release.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to work with the FBI and other law enforcement partners in this investigation, Hartman said.
In June the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information about the murders of American and Duong Nguyen.
Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to contact the sheriff’s office 540-347-3300 or the FBI at 202-278-2000.
