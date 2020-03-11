The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is providing citizens a glimpse into its daily operations through the Citizen’s Academy. Participants should have a desire to better understand the roles and responsibilities of Sheriff Robert Mosier and his deputies, a sheriff's office spokesman announced in a press release.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office through classroom presentations and first-hand exposure to their duties. Participants will learn about areas of the agency, including civil process/court security, communications, criminal investigations, corrections, patrol operations and school resource.
Demonstrations will include the sheriff’s emergency response team, drones, crime scene investigators, bike unit, canine unit and much more.
The Sheriff’s Citizens Academy is open to all Fauquier County residents. Participants must be older than 18 years of age and pass a simple background check. Space in the academy is limited to 20 participants, with the expectation that they will attend all meetings.
The Sheriff’s Citizens Academy will be held beginning June 2 at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, 78 W. Lee Street, Warrenton.
Once Sheriff Citizen’s Academy coordinators receive the application and it is approved, a confirmation letter with additional information will be sent to the email provided on the application, no later than May 1.
Once the academy class of 20 is full, the enrollment process will be closed and all remaining students will be placed on a waiting list for the next academy. If vacancies occur, they will be filled in the order the applications were received.
The required forms are on the Sheriff’s office webpage: https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-h-z/sheriff-s-office/sheriff-s-office-citizen-s-academy
Completed applications must be mailed or delivered to the sheriff’s office at 78 West Lee Street, Warrenton, VA 20186, attention Lt. Rick MacWelch.
