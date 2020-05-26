The Virginia Sheriff’s Institute announced the awarding of 68 scholarships across Virginia on May 12.
These scholarships support students pursuing a college degree in criminal justice while attending a Virginia college of university, according to a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier proudly presented Isabella Jontz with her scholarship today, Tuesday, May 26. Jontz graduated from Kettle Run High School in 2019 and is attending Longwood University.
This is Jontz’s second year with a VSI scholarship, as soon as restrictions are eased Jontz should begin a summer internship with the Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
VSI is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization established by Virginia Sheriffs to provide training and education to members of the institute, including sheriffs and deputy sheriffs across Virginia on issues relating to management, crime prevention and other areas of public safety.
