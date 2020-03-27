Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier released a video Friday on Facebook addressing recent reports of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Mosier said that in the last 24 hours his office has received "at least a half dozen calls" reporting potential scams.
The public is encouraged to report scams by calling the FCSO non-emergency phone number: 540-347-3300.
