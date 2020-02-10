Twenty-six men and women from each of the five divisions within the Sheriff’s Office are set to participate in a new initiative called the Institute for Credible Leadership Development, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Developed by the National Command & Staff College, the course of study is “designed to create emerging leaders within the organization,” said Sheriff Robert Mosier.
He added that participants will use an online learning management system, developed by the National Command & Staff College, to complete 187 hours of comprehensive educational curriculum. The curriculum will focus on character, ethics, team-building, emotional intelligence, relationship building, customer service and leadership. Each student can set his or her own pace; there is no time limit for completing each course.
Upon completion of this program, students are eligible for continuing education to qualify for college credit.
Mosier said that professional development is an important component in the strategic plan he initiated during his first term in office. He was first introduced to the program at a National Sheriff’s Association conference when he met the director of the National Command & Staff College.
Mosier said, “The professional development of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office will have lasting impacts that benefit not only our own community in Fauquier County, but also in the region.”
He said that the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is only the second agency in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer the program to its sworn and civilian personnel.
