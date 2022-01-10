Sheriff Bob Mosier nominated to Gov.-elect Younkin’s cabinet

Gov.-elect Glenn Younkin (R) has nominated Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier to be Virginia’s next secretary of public safety and homeland security. Mosier, a Republican who campaigned on Youngkin’s behalf, was first elected sheriff in 2015.
If confirmed by the state senate, Mosier will oversee 11 agencies, including the state police, the department of corrections, the department of emergency management and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The public safety secretariat, headed since 2014 by Brian Moran, has a combined $3.4 billion annual operating budget.
“Bob shares my vision for innovating how our law enforcement officers build trust and engage in their communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe,” Youngkin said in a press release Monday. A Youngkin campaign representative declined to comment further on why Mosier was chosen for the role.
Va. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27th), who represents Fauquier County in the state senate, called Mosier's nomination an "outstanding choice" in a text message Monday evening. "He is well qualified and will be a phenomenal addition to the new administration's team," she said. "And I'm very proud."
Mosier’s term as Fauquier County’s sheriff ends Dec. 31, 2023. If he resigns this year, Virginia law stipulates that he will be replaced on an interim basis by his highest-ranking deputy, then by voters in a special election.
Currently, Lt. Col. Jeremy Falls is the highest-ranking officer in the sheriff’s office, although Mosier could appoint anyone he wanted to that role before he resigns. Mosier declined to comment Monday evening on his plans to appoint a successor.
Mosier began his career as a dispatcher at the age of 19, eventually leading several divisions in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office before his election to the top role in 2015. He has also served on U.S. Department of State missions internationally. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) appointed Mosier to the Criminal Justice Services Board and to the Substance Abuse Services Council.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
