Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls confirmed Monday night that a male inmate at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center had attempted to kill himself at about 3 that afternoon. “He is still alive,” said Falls, and has been admitted to a local hospital.
Falls declined to provide the inmate’s name, age or current condition as of 6 p.m., although he did say that the man had not been at the jail for very long when he made the attempt on his own life. Falls declined to say how the inmate tried to kill himself.
Lt. Col. Stephen Brubaker of the sheriff's office said that detention center staff were conducting routine checks when the inmate was found and that a previous check had been conducted approximately nine minutes earlier. "Detention center staff immediately began life-saving measures while rescue units responded," he said.
Deputies at the detention center are required to perform no fewer than four checks an hour on inmates, no more than 15 minutes apart. Falls explained that the deputies do those checks at irregular intervals so as not to establish predictable patterns. “Those checks were carried out as they should have been,” said Falls.
The sheriff said that as far as he was aware, all jail procedures were followed. “The deputies were on top of it. They took lifesaving steps immediately,” said Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.