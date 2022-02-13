Sherando dominates Northwestern District wrestling meet, with Liberty second, Kettle Run fourth

Sherando cruised to the 2021 Northwestern District team wrestling championship in Stephens City.
The Warriors' depth was too much for the seven-team league en route to 237 points to 161.5 for runner-up and defending state champion Liberty. James Wood (147), Kettle Run (137), Handley (134), Fauquier (122) and Millbrook (119) completed the field.
Host Sherando, which qualified 13 of its 14 wrestlers for this the Region 4C tournament, had finalists in 10 of the 14 weight classes and finished with four individual gold medals and six silvers.
Liberty had two champions and advanced nine grapplers to regionals, giving them hope of advancing a strong contingent to states on Feb. 18-19 in Virginia Beach.
Fauquier had three district champions to two apiece for Handley and James Wood, while Millbrook captured one title. Kettle Run, James Wood and Handley are all sending seven to regionals. Millbrook has six qualifiers and Fauquier five.
The pre-tournament consensus predicted Sherando would win, and the Warriors lived up to expectations.
"Sherando has a very solid team up and down the lineup," said Kettle Run coach Mike Foy Liberty's Wes Hawkins agreed: "Sherando had too many [good] kids."
But it wasn’t a bad night for Liberty as Hawkins was pleased with advancing nine to the regional tournament.
Foster Cardinale, at 126 pounds, won Liberty's first title. He received a first-round bye as the top seed and won a fall in the semifinals. The final was anticlimactic, as Sherando's Tommy Koerner could not compete, resulting in an injury default.
At 170 pounds, Royce Hall also received an opening bye before a first-period fall, then delivered a 19-5 technical fall over Brandon Blair of Sherando for the gold medal. Hall won the state title last year at 195 pounds.
"They both wrestled well," Hawkins said of his champions.
The Eagles' Noah Hall won the silver medal at 145 pounds, with Evan Cox (106 pounds), Christian Eberhart (113), Tommy Clark (120), Conner Shadle (138) and Kavon Bumbrey (220) were bronze medalists. Liberty's final regional qualifier was Dante Lindsey with a fourth at 285.
"We took second, which is good with the kids that we have," Hawkins said.
The most exciting championship match came in the 152-pound overtime affair, pitting Fauquier's Reece Kuhns versus Sherando's Brogan Teter. Teter had won the regular-season match, but Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said the Falcon coaches did some brainstorming.
"We had a plan for Reece, and that was to keep it close going into the third [period]," Hoffman said. "He pushed the pace and took him down on a low leg single in overtime."
The takedown came 20 seconds into the first sudden-victory period for a 3-1 victory. Kuhns, a senior, was unable to compete in last year's postseason action due to contact tracing.
"I'm super happy for him," Hoffman said.
Kingsley Menifee advanced to the 182-pound final via a first-period fall. There, he dispatched Kettle Run's Abram Chumley with an 11-1 major decision.
"Kingsley is definitely the most dominant in the state. He’s on a different level," Hoffman said of the earlier prestigious Beast of the East winner.
Fauquier's third titlist was surprising 195-pound Leo Rodriguez. He reached the finals with a scrambling 20-13 decision over James Wood's Orion Cox. In the finals, Rodriguez defeated Kettle Run's Tyler Wahlstrom by fall in two minutes, 34 seconds.
"Leo definitely exceeded expectations. [He's] probably one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached in terms of the mental side of the sport," said Hoffman.
The Falcons also will be sending Bryce Frost (third, 145) and Damian Cooper (fourth, 160) to the regional level.
Kettle Run did not have a champion, yet coach Foy was pleased with the team's effort.
"Absolutely, they exceeded my expectations. I thought we might get two, possibly three, to the finals. We got four," he said happily, also pleased with meeting his goal of a top-four team finish. "We were second most of the day, which stunned me."
Besides Chumley (182) and Wahlstrom (195), the Cougars also collected two more silver medals. Nate Hardesty was the runner-up at 106 pounds as was Ryan Cruger at 138.
Other regional qualifiers were a trio of fourth-place grapplers in Brandon Brumigan (132), Fortune Fangamou (145) and Dan Moore (152).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.