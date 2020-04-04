Shelby Nesbit’s dream tennis match might have to wait a while. But she’s still hoping to play it.
Nesbit, set to be Fauquier’s No. 1 singles player before the coronavirus wiped out the season, recently contacted Kettle Run’s scheduled No. 1, Ryan Roeber about trading strokes anyway. Nesbit envisions a head-to-head duel at Vint Hill.
“I wanted to see if we could do a match for fun. Maybe we can play in late May or as soon as it’s safe enough to play. It might be in early summer,” said Nesbit. “It’ll be fun to have one last match for senior year.”
Of all the lost-senior-year athlete stories, Nesbit’s has an especially bittersweet tinge. After residing down in the Falcons’ pecking order her entire career, Nesbit was one of only two returning players this spring, along with junior Ana Wright, and set to be the top player.
This after Nesbit worked hard to save the girls team this spring. A region force for many years, Fauquier had no coach and an insufficient roster a week before spring practices were set to open last month. Rob Deavers had resigned after six years atop the program to spend more time with his family and two interest meetings produced only four girls.
Nesbit did her part by securing a commitment from her chemistry teacher Jake Preli to coach, but the roster remained problematic.
“I tried to talk to girls at school. Nobody wanted to do it, so we were gonna call it,” said Nesbit. “Then this girl in my grade texted me and said, ‘Me and my six friends want to play tennis.’ I said, ‘Wow, now we need a coach.’’’
Nesbit went back to Preli, a former FHS football star, with the amazing news. “He said, ‘You have enough people. Fine, I guess I’ll coach.’’’
Preli laughed when he recalled his involvement. “I told her if she could get six other girls I would coach, and she got 11,” Preli said.
Many of the recruits played fall sports. Still, teaching neophyte players the mechanics of groundstrokes and serving was rough. “No one else knew how to play,” said Nesbit. “It was frustrating at first, we had to start from scratch.”
After two weeks of practice, the Falcons were preparing for their first match when spring sports were postponed, then ultimately scrapped, leaving an emotional scar for Nesbit.
“I was looking forward to it. I spent three years practicing, improving to be a starter my senior year. It finally happened. I’m the first seed, then it was canceled,” she said.
Nesbit says she still goes to the tennis court by herself to practice or goes running.
“Normally I’m the only one at the courts in the morning. I practice serves. We keep in touch,” she said of her teammates. “Now is a good time to play. We don’t play together,” she added.
Nesbit works as a lifeguard at the WARF, which is closed. So with school out and tennis canceled her life has a void. She was super-excited about the challenge of winning matches in her final high school months.
“My work got shut down. It’s kind of boring. I’ve been watching ‘The Flash,’” said Nesbit, who’ll attend the University of West Virginia in the fall.
