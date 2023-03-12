Sheehy Ford of Warrenton recently donated $17,000 to Fauquier FISH as part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ Annual Giving Program for 2022.
The donation was part of a total of $219,500 given to charities throughout communities in Virginia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, according to a news release.
Fauquier FISH provides a range of services to Fauquier County residents.
Its programs include food pantry distribution; book bag and school supply drive; “weekend power pack” meals for Fauquier County schoolchildren; senior meals delivered to the Warrenton Senior Center; farmers market program; and holiday food baskets.
Across all programs, FISH serves more than 2,000 individuals annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.