Sheehy Auto Stores’ Ford dealerships participated in the franchise’s Mask Distribution Day on Jan. 12.
“We are proud to rally behind our brands and support efforts that benefit the areas we serve,” said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “Collectively, we distributed 6,840 masks in one day to help keep our communities safe.”
Each dealership was given 2,280 masks to distribute. In addition to on-site distribution, Sheehy Ford donated masks to Fauquier F.I.S.H., Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Warrenton Police Department.
Ford’s Project Apollo, through Ford Motor Company Fund, is distributing masks to nonprofit partners, state and local officials, schools, community groups and dealerships across the U.S.
