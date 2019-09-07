Coach Karl Buckwalter seemed to indicate it was caught on video.
Yes, the game film of Fauquier’s triumphant 32-0 home football win over Brentsville was certainly captured.
But Fauquier’s first-year football coach was talking about enjoying a replay of the happy, spontaneous celebration by the Fauquier student body in the giddy moments after the Falcons ended a 13-game losing streak Friday.
Falcon fans, about 75 of them, almost the size of a football team, released through a gate just off the field and rushed en masse towards the Falcon players, who responded by dashing straight at them.
The net effect was two large bodies of people -- one group in uniform and one in street clothes -- running full speed at each other almost like a giant kickoff without a football.
No one was hurt. It was incredible to watch as the bodies blended together and hugged.
“It was the best moment of my life,” said running back Nick Shadyac. “All my friends, my family, my parents were there. I haven’t seen The Zoo (fan group) this big since I was a freshman.”
It was the Falcons’ first win since they beat James Wood 38-8 in 2017. Fauquier lost its last two games in 2017, went 0-10 in 2018, and dropped their opener this year. In a unique quirk, Friday’s win also put Fauquier at .500 all-time at 289-289-11.
Dressed in their new unis with red pants and grey leggings, the Falcons (1-1) played a complete game in their home debut, hitting the reset button after a 31-0 loss to a strong Loudoun County squad in their Aug. 29 opener.
While the offense wasn’t perfect, it was solid and even spectacular at times as Shadyac, Ky’lil Kiawu and quarterback James Diehl shared the ball well for some big plays.
A small but shifty back, Shayac ran 17 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught a screen pass which he turned into a 48-yard TD.
Kiawu emerged as another valuable weapon, breaking numerous tackles and flashing big play ability. He ran 14 times for 84 yards and had a 5-yard TD run.
Diehl finished 8-of-9 for 178 yards and a TD. The junior looked like a confident leader and field general.
Defensively the Falcons were even more impressive. They held Brentsville to one first down in the first half, and did not permit the Tigers to get anywhere near the end zone. They intercepted two passes, including one Evan Jackson returned for a 35-yard TD. Hershel Rinker had the other interception.
The Tigers (0-2), often aided by Fauquier’s conservative short squib kickoffs, began numerous possessions around their own 40, but could do nothing with that excellent field position.
It was Fauquier’s first shutout since a 21-0 win over Brentsville in 2017.
“The kids played hard, they just kept grinding. We’re proud of that,” said Buckwalter. “We didn’t turn the ball over like last week. We got some turnovers. Our defense played really really well. One of the goals is we start getting a short field and it will start paying dividends.”
Fauquier took a 6-0 lead on its second possession of the night, driving 80 yards on 10 plays with Diehl scoring on a 1-yard QB sneak for the team’s first TD of the year.
Fauquier made the score 12-0 on its next possession. Kiawu had an impressive 20-yard run where he broke at least three tackles in reaching the Tigers’ 48-yard line. On the next play, Shadyac took a screen pass in the left flat and went the distance. He cut to midfield, found a lane and hit the end zone.
Fauquier led 18-0 at halftime thanks to Jackson’s 35-yard interception return TD.
The Falcons were not as strong in the second half, as Diehl was sacked three times and the home team’s first three possessions ended on downs or with a punt.
Late in the fourth quarter, Fauquier added two more TDs.
Helped by strong field position, Fauquier drove 37 yards to make it 25-0 with 2:33 left on Shadyac’s 7-yard run and Dargis’ extra point kick.
Following an interception by Hershel Rinker that was nearly returned for a TD, Fauquier closed out the scoring at 32-0 on Kiawu’s 5-yard TD run and Dargis’ kick with 1:55 left.
In short, it was a long-awaited win with all the trappings. A strong performance, nice weather, lots of fans, and a great celebration afterwards.
“It feels great. It’s great for the kids. You saw how excited they were,” said Buckwalter. “It’s great for the community, the school, the spirit. It’s nice when something comes together on a home night where everyone can enjoy it.”
The emergence of a running game was welcomed sight. Shadyac had two TDs and an 82-yard punt return TD called back.
“Very satisfying. I just did my job running the ball,” said Shadyac. This is very big.”
Asked about the celebration, Shadyac beamed.
“I was in front,” he said of the crazy race to meet The Zoo.
“Extravagant,” was senior Jayden Barlow’s word for the experience.
Buckwalter was confident The Zoo's mass hug with the players was immortalized on film.
“We got two guys up there videotaping," Buckwalter said. "That was really good stuff, really exciting."
