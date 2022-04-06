Nearly four years after a 16-year-old was the victim of a criminal sexual misconduct incident at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, the victim of the incident and the organization have settled a lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed financial sum, according to a court order dated April 1.
The suit originally demanded $2 million in damages. However, officials from the fire company and the victim’s attorney declined to say how much money will be paid out as a result of the settlement or give any more details about the agreement.
Whatever the amount of the settlement, the individuals named in the suit or the volunteer company may not ultimately be financially liable. “VFIS (Volunteer Fire Insurance Services, a division of Gladfelter Insurance) has a policy with the Fauquier Volunteer Fire Rescue Association,” explained Fauquier County Attorney Tracy Gallehr, “premiums for which are funded by the county’s fire and rescue levy, and that policy covers all volunteer companies within the county.” Gallehr said that she is unaware of the terms or structure of any settlement and whether any financial obligation will be entirely paid by the VFIS policy.
The lawsuit has been on hold since September 2021, when attorneys announced that they would attempt to reach a settlement out of court. That decision came after a judge denied several attempts by the fire company’s attorneys last summer to have the case dismissed entirely.
When asked for comment Monday, WVFC Fire Chief Kevin Swain and an attorney for the plaintiff each separately emailed the exact same statement to the Fauquier Times. “The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. and its former member have agreed to resolve the lawsuit to the mutual satisfaction of both parties,” the statement said. “The issues raised in the lawsuit have been addressed, and the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. will continue its service to the citizens of and visitors to Fauquier County as it has since 1924.”
Background
The lawsuit stemmed from a criminal sexual misconduct incident that occurred in the early morning hours of July 8, 2018. The plaintiff in the lawsuit was then a “junior first responder” with the station and stayed there overnight to gain experience running calls as an EMT, according to the initial civil complaint filed in October 2020.
Erick Lemus, a 22-year-old volunteer who was not on duty that night but who stayed at the station full-time, eventually pressured the girl, who was in a room alone, into a sexual encounter despite her repeated protestations, according to Warrenton Police Department investigative records obtained by the Fauquier Times through a public records request.
Then-WVFC Fire Chief Jason Golden had promised the girl’s mother that she would be staying in sleeping quarters for females only and that there would be an adult woman member on duty to supervise her, the civil complaint alleged.
Warrenton police charged Lemus with one misdemeanor count of having sexual relations with a child older than 15; he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in jail. Lemus, however, told Golden that the incident was “consensual,” according to police records. Lemus was not required to register as a sex offender or pay restitution to the victim.
The victim subsequently sued the organization and several of its current and former members for what she called a “culture of adult men pursuing minor female volunteers” that was allegedly pervasive within the organization. The lawsuit also alleged that the organization and its leaders did nothing to protect her, despite clear warnings that she was in danger of being sexually assaulted.
The Fauquier Times is choosing not to name the plaintiff in the suit because of her age at the time of the incident.
In addition to the fire company, Lemus and Golden, the lawsuit named as defendants Jimmy Daugherty and Brandon Rohwer – the two highest-ranking members present at the station during the incident – and Chris Sager, the head of the junior first responder program at the time of the incident. Sager, the lawsuit alleged, had engaged in a long-term sexual relationship with another underaged girl.
The danger to the victim in the Lemus case should have been particularly evident to the fire company’s leaders because of Sager’s ongoing and open sexual relationship with a child volunteer, the victim’s attorney argued during a hearing last year. “All of them knew that this place was unsafe for minors,” the attorney, Connor Bleakley, told a judge. “In fact, the head of [the junior first responder program] was in an open relationship with a minor.”
Bleakley also argued that the victim was clearly in danger of being sexually assaulted while alone in a bunkroom at the station, despite Golden’s alleged assurances that strict policies were in place to protect child volunteers. “Any of the adult men working there that night would be able to go into her room, essentially … unopposed,” Bleakley said.
Sager, Daugherty and Rohwer were listed on the WVFC website as of Monday as members of the organization’s command staff. Golden was listed as an “inactive life member.”
During the past 10 months, fire company officials have been given multiple opportunities to comment on the accusations detailed in the lawsuit but have generally only responded in broad terms — if at all — citing the pending litigation.
On Monday, after the case was resolved officially, Swain again declined to comment on the specific accusations listed in the civil case, including whether Sager had a long-term sexual relationship with a minor. He also chose not to comment on whether any active volunteers have been convicted of crimes or whether adult volunteers who have sexual contact with children are dismissed from the organization regardless of whether they have been charged criminally.
In court documents, attorneys for the fire company and the defendant volunteers have not admitted to any wrongdoing.
Consequences
The Fauquier Times first reported on the Lemus case and another criminal incident at the station — then-WVFC President Brandon Phelps threatened to kill two fellow volunteers in March 2020, according to police records — last summer.
A month after the first report, Sam Myers, then the company’s acting fire chief, sent an “emergency staffing request” to the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management. The letter, dated July 31, 2021, claimed that the negative publicity surrounding the criminal activity at the station had caused some fire company members to leave the organization or to stop volunteering for shifts.
In response, the county fire and rescue department began paying its professional firefighters to work overtime to fill the gaps in staffing. County supervisors voted in February to fund permanent professional staff positions at the station, adding 12 new firefighting positions to the county payroll at a cost of $1.2 million to the annual budget. (The Town of Warrenton had funded two full-time staffers at the station for roughly 50 years but transferred those positions to the county in the wake of last summer’s revelations.)
A fully professional medic station, while technically part of the same organization, is located a short distance from the Warrenton fire station and operates under the county’s professional chain of command.
