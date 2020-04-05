Retired nurse Teresa Arthur of Warrenton wanted to do something to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic. She called Dr. Steven von Elten at Piedmont Family Practice to see if maybe she could sew cloth face masks for his staff. The answer came clear and swift: “They wanted to know if I could sew 100,” she said.
Homemade masks are not medical grade, but they do provide some protection “as a last resort,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. Fauquier Health is accepting donations, for instance. And the CDC is now recommending that everyone wear a mask when they go out in public to help minimize disease transmission.
Making the rounds on Facebook, Arthur saw that there were others interested in making masks, but there was no coordinated effort in Fauquier. The Facebook group “Fauquier - Masks, Bandanas etc” was born, created by Janet Davidson.
“I had asked if there was anyone who could create the group,” said Arthur. “I’m a worker bee, not an organizer.”
The purpose of Fauquier - Masks, Bandanas etc is to gather all the quilters, sewers and do-it-yourselfers together and match them up with health care organizations and rescue workers who might need the masks. It would also be a place to gather donations of fabric and elastic, Arthur said. Elastic is scarce, she said, “as hard to find as toilet paper.”
She said the effort to make the masks is “kind of scattered at the moment. I am hoping this Facebook group can help coordinate.”
Arthur admits she is plenty busy right now. “If I’m not outside taking care of things, I’m inside, sewing masks.”
Betty Compton, Arthur’s neighbor, said, “Teresa realized there was a need and just starting making fabric masks seven days a week in support of the health care workers, just in case there was a shortage at the hospital and other local healthcare facilities. She reached out to the ladies from her church/community to see if they would be willing to volunteer to help make the masks and adhere to strict instructions on type of fabric, etc., and they did.”
Compton added, “I never met a person so dedicated to a mission to help others, especially those on the front lines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.