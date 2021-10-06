With voting already underway, candidates for state offices will appear—either virtually or in-person—at a number of events in Fauquier County in the coming days. The events are intended to provide the public an opportunity to interact with the candidates who are running for office in the 2021 Virginia general election.
Candidate forums
The Prince William-Fauquier Area League of Women Voters will host forums on Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 with candidates running for the Virginia House of Delegates.
The Oct. 6 event will include a livestreamed debate between the 31st District candidates Ben Baldwin (R) and incumbent Elizabeth Guzman (D). The debate starts at 8:15 p.m. and ends at 9:15 p.m. Those interested in watching may email webmaster@pwc100.org for the link.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted at pwc100.org or by emailing webmaster@pwc100.org. Questions will not be made available to the candidates until they presented by the moderator at the event.
The moderator will be Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership & Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington.
On Oct. 9, the organization will hold a second forum featuring candidates running for the 18th and 88th district seats. The in-person event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center.
Candidates will make statements about why they want to represent Fauquier County citizens in the House of Delegates. They will also answer written questions submitted by the League of Women Voters and audience members about issues that affect Fauquier County and Virginia, according to a news release.
The 18th District candidates are Douglas Ward (D) and incumbent Michael Webert (R).
The 88th District candidates are Kecia Evans (D), Phillip Scott (R) and Timothy Lewis (L).
Leland Schwartz of Fauquier Channel One will moderate the event. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Those interested in attending can find more information on the organization’s website.
Candidate meet-and-greets
The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce has two upcoming meet-and-greet events scheduled with House of Delegates candidates.
The Oct. 7 meet-and-greet will be with Baldwin and incumbent Del. Guzman, whose attendance had not yet been confirmed as of Tuesday.
The Oct. 14 event is planned for the 18th District candidates, but their attendance has not yet been confirmed.
Each event will begin at 5 p.m. with an opportunity for the public to interact with the candidates. Candidates will address attendees starting at 6 p.m., after which there will be time for questions and more discussion.
Those wishing to attend must register in advance on the chamber’s website.
Youngkin rally in Warrenton
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will hold a rally on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Eva Walker Memorial Park in Warrenton. The event is sponsored by the Fauquier County Republican Committee and will include a lunch and informal meet-and-greet with the candidate.
Those interested in attending can find more information at fauquiergop.com.
