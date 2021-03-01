Setting the record straight about deep equity training for teachers

The following is a letter addressed to FOX News host Tucker Carlson.
Dear Mr. Carlson,
We learned recently that FOX News rebroadcast a story about equity “education” in Fauquier County [Feb. 19, "Tucker Carlson Tonight”]. Please allow us to very briefly, and very respectfully, offer a few corrections:
- Deep Equity training for Fauquier County Public Schools staff is provided on a voluntary basis and is not intended for students.
- There is no “Deep Equity” instructional curriculum in Fauquier County.
- We have not purchased any curriculum, only resource guides (three per school) in 2018. Students are not being taught about deep equity. We have not embedded any language or changes in our lesson plans for teachers, nor have we implemented anything related to our professional development efforts into lesson plans, units of study, etc.
- Our work with Corwin Press in the past has been professional development only. It focused on building instructional equity teams to help principals tackle tough issues related to learning gaps, socio-economic issues, issues of race and/or gender that may take root in the classroom, etc.
Approximately 93% of our instructional staff is white, but about a third of our students are “students of color.” We struggle with the same questions that so many school districts with diverse populations struggle with: How do we best educate all kids, from all backgrounds, all with different and varying needs in the most effective and efficient manner?
In order to achieve this goal, we feel that it is important to help staff recognize and understand the unique needs of their students.
Lastly, we would point out that we began this conversation with our administrative team in earnest about five years ago. These are our most recent graduation rates. They are some of the highest in the state:
- 96.7% among students with disabilities, up from 91.4% in 2019.
- 96.3% among Black students, up from 89.6%.
- 93.5% among Hispanic students, up from 88.2%.
- 91.6% among economically disadvantaged students, up from 86.5%.
This is not coincidental and shows that the efforts of our amazing teachers and administrators are working. We are so proud of our kids, and we will continue to provide services to them designed to meet all of their needs.
We would like to invite you to visit our school system and see the great things that are happening here for yourself.
Yours in education,
Dr. David Jeck
Superintendent of Schools
Donna Grove
Fauquier County School Board chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.