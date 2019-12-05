Actor, comedian and writer Seth MacFarlane has given $1 million to the Fauquier County-based Rainforest Trust “to further the international conservation organization’s work to protect rainforests and tropical habitat,” the organization announced in a news release Thursday.
“The science is clear on the connection between preventing deforestation and addressing the climate crisis. Rainforest Trust’s commitment to protecting habitat and its inherent biodiversity is fundamentally important. I wanted to support Rainforest Trust’s direct-action approach, and I hope others will join me in supporting this crucial work,” MacFarlane said in the news release.
The Seth MacFarlane Foundation made the gift to Rainforest Trust’s Conservation Action Fund “to support the work of establishing protected areas that prevent deforestation and protect habitat, work that is vital for the health, and the future, of the planet,” according to the news release.
“Protecting intact forests is the best way to help species and our global ecosystem. Saving rainforests and tropical habitat has been our mission for more than 30 years. We are thrilled that Seth is adding his voice in support of our work. His trust in our ability and the positive impact we make is incredibly meaningful and motivating,” Rainforest Trust Acting CEO Mark Gruin said in the news release.
This year, Rainforest Trust has protected rainforests across the tropics including:
· Peru – more than 100,000 acres of indigenous lands protected through land titling in the Peruvian Amazon
· Ecuador – more than 2,000 acres of rainforest safeguarded in both the Ecuadorean Amazon and Chocó (Western slope of the Andes)
· Democratic Republic of the Congo – more than 117,000 acres in community reserves in the Congo Basin, a vast rainforest with little formal protection
Seth MacFarlane is a writer, director, producer, animator, actor, comedian and singer who has garnered five Emmy Awards, six Grammy Award nominations and an Academy Award nomination. He is perhaps best known for creating the television shows “Family Guy” and “American Dad.” Through the Seth MacFarlane Foundation, he “continues to be an avid supporter of science communication, the climate crisis, cancer research and equal rights for all,” according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.