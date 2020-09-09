Pastor Tyrone Green of Heart’s Delight Baptist Church in Bealeton explained at the start of the Sept. 3 Sheriff’s Forum that the event was to be a discussion of race relations. “The sole purpose of this is to communicate. We are not trying to convince; we are trying to understand.”
The forum, held at the Warrenton Community Center, was a return to sheriff’s office-sponsored community gatherings. Last year and early in 2020, sheriff’s forums were held at different locations throughout the county; they focused on general information sharing between residents and Sheriff Robert Mosier.
Although this meeting -- the first since the pandemic restricted in-person events – was not advertised as a discussion on race relations, the speakers were chosen for their expertise on the topic. The audience of about 30 was introduced to the Rev. Jesse Jones of Oak Shade Baptist Church in Catlett; Ellsworth L.B. Weaver, president of the NAACP, Fauquier County branch; Jasmin Morton, recent Kettle Run High School graduate and Black Lives Matter advocate; the Rev. Ben Maas of St. James’ Episcopal Church, and the forum’s host, Sheriff Mosier.
The speakers were asked to explain how they view racism in America. Jones said that when he was growing up, “We lived and worked with white folks, no problem.” But, he said, “the KKK lived in our town, too.”
He added, “When you grow up Black, you are always looking over your shoulder. We don’t want to have to live like that. … We need to talk, share. You need to see it from my eyes.”
He remembered going to his first movie on a visit home during his college years. “They said, ‘You have to go upstairs.’ When I asked, ‘Why?’ they said, ‘You all sit up upstairs.’
“When I refused, they said, ‘You from New York or something?’”
Jones implored, “We need to talk to each other.”
Weaver said, “We have a tendency to swim in the same pools. We need to get out of our own pool and associate and identify with people who have different cultures, different ideas.”
He said that America’s history of slavery still influences the country now. “The only way to overcome it is to understand it.”
Maas admitted that, as a white man, he doesn’t experience racism, but he talked about the role he’d like to see white churches take in the current cultural environment. He said he’d like for churches to provide a safe place to talk about racism. “In churches we need to not talk so loudly; we need to listen more. … We need to lay down the rocks we are throwing and listen. We need to make Black Lives Matter a part of the conversation.”
Maas said of his church’s relationship with the congregation of Warrenton’s First Baptist Church: “It has been tremendous gift.” He said although it’s “not their responsibility to explain racism to us, a critical piece of the movement is a sustained presence.” He admitted that the conversation is uncomfortable, “but we need to keep it in front of us.”
“This is the moment that God has put in front of us.”
Morton said that as a young Black woman growing up in Warrenton, she mostly felt included during her school years at PB Smith Elementary, Marshall Middle School and at Kettle Run. But she said that “racism is a divisive tool that has been part of our culture for way too long. We have to move forward. We have a community where people can come together.”
Morton was also the first to touch on the idea of systemic racism in the criminal justice system. “The role of police is vital, but reform needs to happen.” She said that if police brutality because of race “happens somewhere, it can happen anywhere.”
Mosier said that as an elected official, he is accountable to every one of his constituents. He emphasized that the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is an accredited agency and follows best practices.
He said that the ranks of his sworn officers include 14 people of color and that his sheriff’s office requires training in non-bias behaviors.
Mosier explained that his hiring process attempts to screen out officers who may not be able to treat everyone the same. “We take a rigorous personal history, we do a background check and they take a polygraph test.” He said that although psychological testing is part of the process, “It’s impossible to know the heart of the person you are dealing with.”
The final 10 minutes of the forum was open to audience questions. Seventeen-year-old Victoria Boutwell, a recent Liberty High School graduate, asked the sheriff how racism in schools could be addressed. Mosier said that it would depend on the specific circumstances, but he would recommend confronting the person “in a loving way. Speak in a way that can deescalate the situation.”
Morton offered some practical advice: “Document it, right when it happens. It’s important to keep people accountable. It needs to be on file.”
Weaver said that racism can come in different forms – “from a teacher, a bus driver, a cafeteria worker or another student. We have to know racism does exist.”
Weaver said, “In order to see a change, it has to start on the inside. We tolerate, we don’t love. We need to love. … We are more alike than we are different. There is no such thing as a bad conversation. By all means, let’s talk.”
