You’re never too old to get out and play.
You’ll find the Prince William Senior Softball Association demonstrating that fact every Sunday afternoon at the stadium in Woodbridge, as two teams of men all aged 50 or over — the median age is about 62 — compete against each other in rousing slow-pitch games.
You’ll find even more PWSSA teams on Tuesday nights, keeping score as they play doubleheaders at Valley View Park in Nokesville.
“It’s a fun league,” said Bobby White, a player in the PWSSA since 1998 and now in his 14th year as league president. “We have a good time. We have a lot of respect for each other, since a lot of us have been playing ball against each other for a number of years.”
The PWSSA is the senior league of the Prince William County Softball Association, which oversees several county-sponsored leagues.
At about 18 players per team, the PWSSA boasts more than 225 players. By statute, at least 80 percent are from Prince William, but White said players come from Fauquier, Fairfax, Front Royal, Stafford and Winchester to play in the PWSSA.
It tends to be an experienced bunch on the field.
“A lot of the players played in other leagues, or played baseball or softball throughout their lives,” White said. “We play competitively to the best of our ability.”
At 76, White coaches a team called the Reruns and was an active outfielder as recently as a few weeks ago, when a knee injury sidelined him. He’ll keep coaching but looks forward to getting back on the field.
League vice president Chris Hicklin, who’ll turn 82 later this year, coaches teams on both Sundays and Tuesdays, both known as the Knights of Columbus. He too was still on the field until a recent injury, and looks to return.
“I guess I’m one of those wannabe baseball players,” said Hicklin, who played baseball in college and in the Army.
Hicklin moved to Prince William in 1977 and started playing softball in church leagues. He joined the PWSSA in 1995 and has “enjoyed it ever since.”
“I get a lot out of it,” Hicklin said. “What I’ve enjoyed more than anything is the chance to play teams from all over the world.”
He recalled experiences playing against senior teams from Japan, Korea, and elsewhere at past
International Senior Softball Association events hosted at Prince William County Stadium.
“We played teams from all over the world. Those guys were serious.”
The PWSSA is divided into a three-team Division 1 and a seven-team Division, with “younger, more proficient players” in Division 1, said White, noting that many of those guys play also in competitive travel leagues.
“They’re just as competitive [in Division 2], just maybe not the same ability anymore,” White said.
The PWSSA’s summer season concludes with a “position night” near the end of July to determine the final standings.
White and Hicklin work closely with the County. White said he’d like to see light standards installed on more local fields, in order to attract tournaments that are now hosted in Richmond and Hampton Roads.
“We try to do whatever we can to help the furtherance of softball in Prince William. We believe that softball has been and continues to increase in the County, and it’s a really nice recreational activity,” White said. “It helps the old guys stay in shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.