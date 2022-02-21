Senate panel votes down House bill to exempt small businesses from minimum wage

Warrenton, VA (20186)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.