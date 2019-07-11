One section of the Warrenton Park and Ride will reopen July 17, while another section closes, as part of the lot expansion project.
“As the Warrenton Park and Ride Lot expansion project continues, commuters will soon notice changes to the parking restrictions in the lot at the intersection of Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) and Route 605 (Colonial Road) in Fauquier County,” Virginia Department of Transportation officials said in a news release.
On July 17, weather permitting, VDOT plans to reopen the northern section of parking spaces near Route 605 about two weeks ahead of schedule, according to the VDOT news release.
On the same date, the eastern section of parking spaces, closest to Route 15/29, will be closed. Commuters are advised to find alternate parking within the lot, VDOT officials said.
VDOT staff will place project information letters on vehicles parked in the lot to inform owners about the upcoming work. About 12 hours before towing begins, a tow warning notice will be placed on all vehicles parked in the spaces scheduled to be closed.
Under a $589,713 construction contract, VDOT contractor Tavares Concrete Co, Inc. of Lorton will increase the capacity of the park and ride lot from 212 parking spaces to about 360 parking spaces. Additionally, the project will improve lighting, provide bike racks, and add sidewalk along the edge of the parking lot near Route 605. The project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 8, VDOT officials said.
Alternate park and ride locations are available on VDOT’s interactive park and ride map. For more information, visit: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/warrentonparkandride.asp.
