At a March 10 hearing, a four-day trial for Daniel Farmer II was set to begin on June 29, in connection with the shooting death of Lincoln Williams Jr. on Aug. 26, 2019. Famer is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in a felony.
On March 5, a jury found Myison I. Ellis guilty of the same charges in connection with the case. He could be sentenced to up to 51 years in prison for the murder. (See related story here.)
Lucretia Robinson is also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the case. After her case was continued at a March 10 hearing, she will face another hearing in Fauquier Circuit Court on March 23.
According to documents filed with Ellis’s arrest warrant, Farmer stated, “he arranged with Myison Ellis and Lucretia Robinson to rob Williams Jr. at Williams’ residence of drugs and money.”
The statement said that Farmer said he drove “with the co-conspirators to Williams’ residence and Ellis and Robinson were left to commit the robbery, and ultimate murder.”
During Ellis’ trial, prosecutors alleged that Farmer initiated the plan to rob Williams and recruited Ellis to help him. Farmer took the stand during the trial but invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when Ellis's attorney attempted to question him.
Farmer was indicted in November 2019 by a grand jury. His trial will take place in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.