Deonte Clayton-Warren pleaded guilty yesterday in Fauquier County Circuit Court to two counts of malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for his involvement in a Warrenton parking lot shooting incident last fall, according to a press release from the Fauquier County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.
On Nov. 5, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., Warrenton police officers and Fauquier sheriff deputies responded to an emergency call at the Walmart store located at 700 James Madison Highway in Warrenton. Nearby at the Home Depot, police found a vehicle with two adult shooting victims, one male and the other female. A single gunshot went through the male driver’s forearm and then through the female passenger’s leg. Both victims were transported to Fauquier Hospital where they were treated for their gunshot wound and released, said the release.
Witnesses indicated the suspects fled the scene of the shooting in a white car. With the assistance of search teams, K-9s, and a police helicopter, authorities located and arrested four male suspects. Two suspects were adults and two were juveniles.
Clayton-Warren is set to return to Circuit Court on May 18, for sentencing, facing imprisonment up to 43 years with a maximum term of 20 years for each malicious wounding count and three years for the use of a firearm, according to the press release.
Jordon Washington, 20, of Stafford, who was the other adult involved in the shooting, pleaded guilty to furnishing a firearm to a minor, in Fauquier County Circuit Court on Feb. 11. His sentencing is set for April 14, according to court records.
Details of the shooting, as reported in November 2019
The initial investigation of the shooting determined the male and female victims were sitting in a red Scion in the Walmart parking lot when they became involved in a confrontation with another man standing near the vehicle, according to Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Hartman. Further investigation determined that the man near the vehicle had come from Stafford to buy marijuana from the man in the red Scion.
A confrontation ensued when the man tried to pay with counterfeit money, according to court records. Further investigation revealed that Deonte Tyrone Clayton-Warren, 18, of Stafford, produced a handgun and fired at least one shot into the vehicle. The gunshot struck two passengers. A third passenger was unharmed, said Hartman.
Hartman revealed that as the shooting investigation unfolded, law enforcement was notified of a traffic crash at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Elk Run Road and Ritchie Road in the Midland area. Witnesses described four men who were seen running from the crash scene.
The initial crash investigation determined that a white Acura sedan was traveling on Ritchie Road, disregarded the stop sign at Elk Run Road and was stuck by a Buick traveling south on Elk Run Road, said Hartman.
The four men involved in the crash -- and the white Acura they were driving -- matched the description of the suspects at the Walmart shooting, he said.
Police initiated a search for the four suspects, who were suspected of being involved in the Walmart shooting, he explained.
The four suspects were seen from a helicopter about 7 p.m., Hartman said. They were laying in the woods south of the crash location.
As law enforcement approached the area, said Hartman, two suspects fled. Law enforcement took one suspect into custody about 7:15 p.m. and another suspect was located and taken into custody a short time later.
The two remaining suspects were located just after midnight on Elk Run Road, north of the crash scene. The suspects were identified as two adults and two juveniles (under the age of 18).
Hartman said at the time that the investigation revealed that Clayton-Warren, 18, of Stafford, allegedly shot the victims in the Walmart parking lot with a gun that allegedly belonged to the other adult, Jordan McKinley Washington, 20, also of Stafford. It was further alleged that Clayton-Warren, Washington and the two juveniles traveled from the Stafford/Fredericksburg area to purchase narcotics, said Hartman.
