The pews were packed on Friday, Oct. 25, in The Plains for the second annual Concert for the Animals: A Pop Music Songbook held at Grace Episcopal Church to benefit Middleburg Humane Foundation.
The concert featured pop classics from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s including hits by Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton-John, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and more. The concert raised more than $10,000 for the second year in a row. Presenting sponsors this year were Country Chevrolet and Paws Awhile Pet Motel.
Music Director Martin Gallegos, concert pianist and teacher, led the concert. Also in the cast was his wife, singer Liza Oliver Gallegos, who performed classic hits from Whitney Houston and Donna Summer, among others. Martin and Liza perform in venues throughout the D.C. area.
Also on the program were soloists Aaron Talley and Laura Mills. Talley, a U.S. Army veteran, is a local actor and singer who also performed in last year's Concert for the Animals: A Pop Music Songbook. Mills, a Northern Virginia actor and singer, performed songs by The Captain & Tennille, Jackie DeShannon and Ben E. King
Rounding out the cast was the Manassas Chorale Ensemble. Also returning from last year's concert, the 30-voice subgroup of the Manassas Chorale performed hits by ABBA and The Beach Boys.
Warrenton's own Will Thomas served as the master of ceremonies.
The Middleburg Humane Foundation just opened a new facility in Marshall. Visit www.middleburghumane.org for more information.
The Concert for the Animals: A Pop Music Songbook was founded by Andrew Moss in 2018. Melanie Burch served as the lead for Middleburg Humane's participation in this year's event.
