As a result of an interdepartmental investigation by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol, civil process and security and criminal investigations divisions, two Warrenton residents, a man and a woman, were arrested on Oct. 28 on drug charges, according to Sgt. Steve Lewis, of the FCSO.
During the larger operation, deputies made multiple narcotics arrests, issued criminal and traffic summons, served warrants, made felony and misdemeanor arrests and seized U.S. currency, said Lewis. The investigation led deputies to obtain a search warrant for a room at the Jefferson Motel, he said.
Gary Washington, 30, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged with distribution, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Madison Tunell, 20, of Warrenton, was charged with possession of fentanyl, Lewis said.
Both were held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
