Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said Friday morning that Warrenton Interim Police Chief Tim Carter was offered the permanent chief’s position but has decided not to accept it.
Schaeffer said that a nationwide search for a permanent chief will begin.
She said, “While I think Tim would have been a great fit for the chief’s position, I respect his decision to put his family first, and look forward to seeing him continue as a positive influence in the department.”
She said she has hired the Virginia Chief’s Association to help find a new chief. Schaeffer anticipates that these kinds of endeavors usually take between three and four months. “It’s an important position. We don’t want to rush it.”
The chief’s association has already done a thorough evaluation of the town’s police department. It was called on to help the town evaluate whether Carter was a good candidate for the permanent job, so has an understanding of the department’s needs. Depending on experience, the town will pay a permanent chief a minimum of $92,806 annually, or a maximum of $148,490.
Interim Chief Tim Carter
Carter had explained in an Aug. 14 interview that he was waiting to hear if the permanent position would be offered. If it was, he said, “I’d have to decide whether or not it was right for me and my family. I’ve spent 27 years putting the job first. Now, my daughter is a teenager and we know we’ll only have so much time left with her at home. I wanted to make sure if I took the chief’s job that it was right for all of us – for me, for my family and for the department.”
And there were other considerations. He said, “I asked myself, ‘Is this the best way for me to serve my community?’”
Carter’s uniform that he wears while carrying out the duties of chief still has “Lt.” embroidered it, and, he says, that’s fine with him.
“I have an ego, but not so much that would have a problem stepping aside and supporting a new chief. Either way, I’m not going anywhere. I love this community.” Carter currently lives in Culpeper County, but said, “This is my home.”
Carter capped off a 27-year career by taking on the interim chief’s job last October. Chief Louis Battle retired unexpectedly in May of 2018 and Don Boring served as the acting chief until Carter took on the interim role.
Carter has appreciated the opportunity to work under four different chiefs: Dale Koglin, Constance Novak, Louis Battle and Dan Boring. He has learned lessons from each that have helped in his current role. He is grateful to Koglin for giving him his first job as a patrol officer, elaborating, “Chief Koglin was always very professional. He really knew his stuff. He taught me a lot.”
After serving as a patrol officer for 13 years, Carter became supervisor of the patrol division, then became a detective, and finally, detective supervisor.
He is the definition of coming up through the ranks.
Carter said he has enjoyed his time as interim chief; he’ll continue to serve in that capacity until a new chief is hired.
Even with all his experience on the force there have been lessons to learn -- delegation for instance. “I’ve always been a ‘doer.’ I’ll stay late. I’ll raise my hand and say, ‘I’ll do it,’” he said, explaining why delegating is hard.
He laughs and admits his staff has helped him with this. “We’ll have a project and I’ll say to one of my staff, ‘OK, you do this, and I’ll take on this part.’ They very gently take the paperwork back and say, ‘No, Chief, I’ll do it all. That’s not your job. It’s my job.’ I’ve gotten better at delegation, but I still could be better.”
Carter said that he’s also developed a new appreciation for the town’s other department heads. He cites frequent collaboration with the leaders of community development, human resources, finance and parks and rec. “When we work together on projects, it’s been effortless. I have a great relationship with all of them, and with our town’s mayor and the town manager. It has made my job much easier.”
The department
The Warrenton Police Department has 28 full-time employees; 26 are sworn police officers. The officers include 19 patrol officers, three detectives and two lieutenants (one leads the patrol division and one leads support services).
Two full-timers and five part-time employees provide support to the officers.
The department still has vacancies for four officers, two in CID and two in the patrol division. Carter said he has hired three officers since taking over as interim chief and had input into two other hires. He also hired a parking enforcement officer in July. “I knew right away that Lea (Pagliuca) would be great in that job. We had a lot of applicants who could have done the job, but Lea is a people person. She’ll be a great liaison between the police department and the public.”
What are the biggest challenges of the chief’s job? “Rush hour in Warrenton,” Carter said with a shake of the head. “There is an accident almost every single weekday between 5 and 7 (p.m.) I tell everyone, ‘Don’t make a left turn on Broadview if you don’t absolutely have to.’”
He said that fraud calls have become more frequent in the last six to 12 months as well. “We get tons of those calls. Somebody gets an email or a phone call and they call us to let us know, and to find out if it’s a scam. Three days out of the week, we’ll get those calls.”
In the last 12 months, Carter said, larcenies were the most common reason Warrenton Police were called. Offenses against families (domestic violence) are the next most numerous. Drunk in public, assaults and drug violations are third, fourth and fifth.
Carter said that for Warrenton officers – who are trained to administer Narcan in situations when an overdose is suspected – the number of overdoses seems to have stabilized over the last three years. But he admits it’s hard to tell because if someone other than an officer administers the Narcan, it may never be reported. He said that addicts take turns shooting up so that someone is there to administer the Narcan if one of them overdoses.
Still, he said he is grateful for Narcan. “We were losing people.”
Carter tells a story of a call from a convenience store clerk in the middle of the night. “He said there was a man parked in front. The man was sitting in his car. He never came in and was out there too long. The clerk wanted us to come check on him.
“The man had used an opioid. The officer gave him two doses of Narcan. Usually, one does it. When more than one is needed, that means either that the drug is very pure, or the person has been suffering for a long time.
“When the man got to the hospital, they gave him an IV and he survived. Since then, that gentleman has completely turned his life around. He is in recovery, has repaired his relationships … Literally, without Narcan, he would have been dead. He never would have made it to the hospital.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
