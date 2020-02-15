UPDATE: Police reported at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, that Elk Run Road in Midland has been re-opened. The police released a statement that said, "Law enforcement presence is still in the area and there is no immediate threat. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff's Office at 540-347-3300."
Sgt. James Hartman of the sheriff's office said that the search for Levi Norwood, suspect in the shooting death of his mother and brother, is ongoing.
More information on the double homicide will be revealed at a 1 p.m. press conference, Hartman said.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office reported at 8:20 a.m. Saturday that law enforcement is still searching the Midland area for 17-year-old Levi Norwood, who police believe fatally shot his mother and 6-year-old brother Friday night at their home on Elk Run Road.
Police say Norwood also shot at his father, who confronted him when he came home to find his wife and young son dead of apparent gunshot wounds. The father escaped from the house and was in stable condition at a local hospital, as of late Friday night.
Police have not released any information on the weapon used in the shooting.
For several hours Friday night, police believed that Norwood had barricaded himself in the Midland house. Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said they had been trying to make contact with him, but when police entered the home at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, they found he was not there.
Hartman said that Fauquier Sheriff’s deputies and assisting law enforcement agencies continued to search for Norwood overnight in the Midland area. Norwood has not been located and his whereabouts are unknown. Police say there is no car missing from the home.
Norwood is wanted on two counts of homicide.
Hartman advised that Norwood recently dyed his short hair purple. He is 5’9”, 125 lbs. with brown eyes. Police do not know what clothing he is wearing.
Hartman said, "We continue to advise residents in the area to shelter in place and appreciate their cooperation and support during this search effort. Law enforcement will continue to search a large area of woodland, fields and outbuildings. If you live in the area, expect a visit from law enforcement to check on your welfare."
Police say Norwood is considered armed and dangerous and residents are advised not to approach him. Hartman said, "if you see Levi Norwood, contact 9-1-1 immediately and report the location."
He added that there will continue to be roadblocks in the area as the perimeter around and near the crime scene and search area changes. Law enforcement is still processing the crime scene and will continue to do so throughout the day.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is 540-347-3300. Residents may call with any questions.
This is a developing story. Stay with the Fauquier Times for updates.
