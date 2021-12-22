Sean Polster resigns as Warrenton vice mayor but retains council seat

Warrenton Town Councilman Sean Polster (At-large), resigned from his role as vice mayor Dec. 14, citing the fallout from misleading claims he made about the town government prior to the Warrenton Christmas Parade. Council members had appointed Polster to the vice mayoral role by a 6-1 vote in July 2020. First elected in 2014, Polster will continue to occupy one of the two at-large town council seats.
“At West Point, and most of the service academies, they have a code of ethics,” Polster said in a statement announcing his resignation during the town council meeting last week. “A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal or tolerate those who do. And they’re required to self-report. So, I feel that, just as we have a code of ethics, I also need to hold myself accountable and to a higher standard, especially as your vice mayor. And that I’ve failed to do.”
The Christmas parade controversy stemmed from Polster’s role with First Responders Mutual Aid, the organization responsible for last year’s parade at the WARF and this year’s parade in Old Town. Polster, along with Nicole Polster and Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens, are the only directors of the nonprofit, according to state corporation records; the organization is now registered to Polster’s Warrenton address.
Polster said in March 2020 that the nonprofit was formed to raise money to provide meals for at-risk residents from March until May 2020, but it later was the organizing entity for the 2020 Christmas parade at the WARF. Polster, on behalf of the organization, again applied Sept. 13, 2021 to host the 2021 Warrenton Christmas Parade in Old Town, though a complete application was not submitted until Nov. 11, according to Mayor Carter Nevill.
Polster posted a message on Facebook Nov. 26 claiming that “unanticipated” town fees totaling about $6,500 left the parade in danger of being canceled. Special event fees are meant to partially reimburse staffing and other costs incurred by the town during large events.
“All event organizers pay these fees, and there is also a process for applying for a waiver of fees. This process holds event organizers accountable for using taxpayer dollars for their events, and nonprofits are eligible for waivers,” said Mayor Carter Nevill in a Nov. 29 statement. The fees were suspended during the pandemic but reinstated in July 2021 — without objection from Polster.
“Large-scale events that block off multiple roads and generate a significant amount of trash can lead to extensive overtime costs for taxpayers. Organizers of events are all afforded the opportunity to formally appeal to council for a waiver or reduction of these fees,” Nevill said, noting that Polster’s organization had never applied for a waiver.
“We are disappointed this organization would look to divide our community with false statements, having not consulted with anyone from council or otherwise,” said Nevill.
Polster posted an apology video to Facebook later on Nov. 29, citing a “lack of communication on my part.”
On Dec. 15, a day after Polster stepped down as vice mayor, Town Attorney Whit Robinson announced that he would step down from his part-time role in 90 days. He did not state explicitly any reason for doing so, explaining in his resignation letter that he planned to work more closely with his brother’s Maryland-based law firm, The Robinson Law Firm, after he left his job with the town government.
Robinson has served as the town’s legal counsel for more 18 years; he is currently paid $11,000 per month for his services. He also runs a private law practice in Warrenton, where, according to an archived page on the firm’s now-dormant website, he works on “land use cases, construction law, corporate matters, federal and state election law and government contracts.”
Each member of town council was contacted for comment by the Fauquier Times on Monday. No member of council chose to respond.
When asked for comment on the reason for Robinson’s resignation, Mayor Carter Nevill said in a text message Monday that he has “no comment beyond what was presented by [Robinson] in his letter of resignation.”
On Dec. 16, Nevill said that the council will most likely pursue hiring a full-time attorney to represent the town’s legal interests. “The needs and demands of the town have changed” since Robinson became town attorney, he said. He said he would like to see an attorney with extensive land use experience in the job, noting that a good deal of the town’s legal work requires that expertise. “We don’t want to make mistakes,” said Nevill.
Council members will discuss more details about the future of the town attorney role next month, Nevill said. “Council will have to take a look at our list of options,” he explained.
