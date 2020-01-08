The Fauquier County School Division has announced that all public schools in the county will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 9. Offices will open at 9 a.m. Essential personnel should report on time.
School officials will reevaluate road conditions in the morning.
School closure information is available on the school division's website at www.fcps1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.