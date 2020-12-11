Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski sent a message to school division families and staff this afternoon, via Twitter, that reads:
“Due to the rising level of community spread of COVID-19 and workforce concerns, all Fauquier County Public School students will return to an all-virtual learning model beginning Monday, Dec. 14, and lasting through Thursday, Dec. 17.
“Please look for an email from Fauquier County Public Schools at 4 p.m. today with additional details regarding next week's schedule.”
Dec. 18 is the first day of winter break for students. It is currently scheduled as a teacher work day for staff.
Metrics provided by the Virginia Department of Health to help school divisions make decisions about learning options show that core indicators for the spread of COVID-19 are not moving in the right direction (see charts below). One indicator -- total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last 14 days -- rose in Fauquier from 321.2 to 547.6 in the last 11 days.
Another indicator -- percent change in new cases per 100,000 population during the last seven days compared with the previous seven days -- went from 6.4% on Dec. 1 to 25.0% on Dec. 11.
The Fauquier County School Division reported several new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 10 – one at Greenville Elementary, a staff member (for its second), one at Liberty High, a student (for its second); and one at Grace Miller Elementary, staff member (its fourth in four days).
Ritchie Elementary School reported its first case Dec. 9, in a staff member, and Fauquier High School reported one more case that day, making a total of seven cases there so far.
No outbreaks have been reported in the public school system since schools opened to in-person learning on Nov. 9, but there have been 23 total cases since then. All cases have been reported as isolated incidents. For a more complete look at cases in the school division, visit https://www.fcps1.org/Page/3340.
Check back later for more details on this developing story.
