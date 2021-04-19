You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schools finalize Class of 2021 graduation plans

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_fhs 2020 graduation-12_20200518.jpg

Brian Bolles, a graduating senior at Fauquier High School, walks along the track at Falcon Field with his parents before walking across a stage and receiving his diploma on May 18, 2020.  

 Coy Ferrell Fauquier Times

Fauquier County Public Schools has announced commencement plans for the Class of 2021. The updated schedules outlined below allow graduates to experience as traditional a ceremony as possible while including family members and friends, said school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.

Southeastern Alternative School

· Monday, May 24, at Southeastern Alternative School

· Time to be determined.

Fauquier High School

· Wednesday, May 26, at Fauquier High School on Falcon Field

· Three separate ceremonies at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to allow for social distancing, mitigation procedures and breaks between ceremonies.

· Each ceremony will be in the traditional graduation format and will host approximately 100 graduates and their guests. Students will have the opportunity to choose the session they wish to attend, so parents and guests can plan accordingly.

· In the event of severe weather or lightning, the ceremony will move into the new gym with overflow seating in the auditorium.

Kettle Run High School

· Thursday, May 27, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia

· 12 noon

· Students will graduate as one class in one ceremony.

Liberty High School

· Thursday, May 27, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia

· 7 p.m.

· Students will graduate as one class in one ceremony.

High schools will announce additional details -- including information about the number of guests -- once plans are finalized. All plans, including location, are contingent upon state and local COVID regulations at the time.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..