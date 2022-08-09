Fauquier County Public Schools will open Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a new learning management system, Schoology, replacing Blackboard, the system parents, students and staff have relied on to access class assignments and more for nearly 15 years.
Schoology lets students, teachers and staff access class materials anytime. It can help teachers personalize instruction and share lesson plans, according to a press release from Fauquier County Schools.
Fauquier schools will provide student and parent training in the use of Schoology beginning this week. Parents can take self-paced courses online or use in-person learning opportunities. Families who attended Back to School Fairs in July got an early look at the new platform.
Schoology is easy for parents, students and staff to use, according to the FCPS release. It also provides an online help system for all users.
Teachers can access tutorials, including self-paced courses within Schoology, in-person training with instructional technology resource teachers, webinars and YouTube channel options. Teacher training began in March and will continue into the 2022-2023 school year.
FCPS Educational Technology Leader Tina Ference described Schoology as the “best fit” for the school division. Parents, students, teachers and administrators participated in an evaluation of replacement options for Blackboard during the 2021-2022 school year.
After thorough research and review, Schoology emerged as the favorite over other platforms, including Canvas and Infinite Campus. Schoology is designed for all students—from kindergarten through 12th grade—to fully engage with their learning.
