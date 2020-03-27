Volunteers were handing out bags of food for hungry kids Friday morning for the third time this week. But the school division’s Grab and Go food distribution program is evolving as needs become clear. Starting March 30, instead of distributing two breakfasts and two lunches three times a week, a whole week’s worth of meals will be provided at one time. The bags of food – five breakfasts and five lunches for each child -- will be given out each Monday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Fauquier High School in Warrenton and Grace Miller Elementary in Bealeton.
The program will continue as long as schools are closed due to the COVID-19 health crisis. An order from Gov. Ralph Northam will keep school buildings shuttered for the rest of the school year.
Mobilizing Grab and Go once a week instead of three times will limit social interaction for volunteers and for the parents who are driving by, said David Graham, executive director of administration and planning for Fauquier schools. He is hoping that it will be more convenient for parents as well.
Mobile Grab and Go
The school system is making another attempt at reaching parents where they are: buses with a supply of food will travel to several neighborhoods.
Graham said that a bus will arrive at the Marsh Run Mobile Community on Monday and volunteers will hand out a week’s worth of food to families from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. A bus will be parked in Remington, where food will be given out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at M.M. Pierce Elementary School. A Grab and Go bus will also be visiting the Marshall Community Center from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Graham said they hope to distribute 6,000 meals Monday for school-aged students, 18 years old and younger.
He added that the school division is doubling the number of meals available to the southern part of the county. We are trying to meet the need, he said. “We’ll adjust. We’ll react as best we can. The highest number of students on a free or reduced meal program are at Mary Walter in Elementary in Morrisville and at Claude Thompson in Marshall. Mary Walter is as far south as you can get and Claude Thompson is as far north as you can get,” Graham said.
He added, “We know we will still miss some people who can’t make it to those locations. We hope the community will come together and communicate if someone has trouble getting to a drop-ff point.” Neighbors are welcome to pick up food for families who are unable to do it for themselves. They will be asked to provide the children’s names and which schools they attend.
Books on the Bus
Steven Payne, English supervisor for secondary schools and Becca Isaac, librarian at Fauquier High School, were at the Fauquier High School Grab and Go pickup point on Friday. They came with 14 crates of books -- courtesy of the Books on the Bus program -- to give to families who arrived to pick up food. Another pair of volunteers was at Grace Miller.
Bundles of three or four books were stacked in Payne’s car, sorted by grade level. Isaac said, “When a family drives up, we’ll ask what grade level their children are and offer them a choice of a couple of bundles.”
Payne and Isaac, on the front lines of literacy education in the county, were happy to be sharing books with children while they are home from school. “I stopped at the PATH Foundation this morning, where the books are stored, and loaded up the car,” said Payne.
The plan is to give out books at the Grab and Go locations every Monday. Questions about the program can be directed to Kristen McAuliffe at kmcauliffe@FCPS1.ORG.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
