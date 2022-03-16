Additional teacher pay raises are on the chopping block in the Fauquier County budget this year.
School board members and school Superintendent David Jeck are asking the Fauquier Board of Supervisors to approve an additional $7.4 million in local funding to support raising teacher pay by an average of 13%. They argue that doing so would keep their salaries competitive with surrounding counties.
But the board of supervisors would need to increase the tax rate to do it, and that appears to be a non-starter.
“We’re maxed out,” said Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District), at a joint work session between the school board and county supervisors on Tuesday. “We’ve given and given. And my constituents are saying, ‘Please, don’t raise my taxes.’”
With a little less than a month to adopt the budget, supervisors have given little indication that they are willing to fund the raises by increasing the real estate tax rate above the proposed 93.3¢ per $100 of assessed value. While that tax rate would be the lowest in 13 years, taxable real estate values in the county have risen 29% since 2017, the last time real estate values were reassessed.
By lowering the tax rate by 6.1 cents as the proposed budget does, revenues from the tax would still increase by more than $10 million.
The county administrator’s proposed budget includes no new money for any teacher pay raises in the upcoming fiscal year, according to school administrators and school board members. Supervisors approved a 5% raise for school staffers outside the regular budget process last year; this year’s proposed budget includes continuing funding for those raises.
McDaniel said funding for teacher pay raises should instead come from the commonwealth’s $2.6 billion budget surplus. But that will depend on the outcome of the General Assembly’s ongoing budget negotiations. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has said he wants to use the surplus to provide individual tax rebates and slash the state grocery and gas taxes.
“They’ve got the money, but they’re talking about giving $600 tax rebates with it. I would much rather have it go to education,” McDaniel said.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) said he would not support any budget that raises local real estate tax rates above 93.3¢. The board may discuss “moving around capital costs” to provide a partial pay increase, he said. At a work session earlier this month, he asked the county budget office to study the impact of removing a $55 million courthouse project from the proposed five-year capital spending plan.
In the meantime, he said on Tuesday, the school division should “free up every dollar they can from the state.”
The only supervisor who suggested he may entertain an increase dedicating local tax money to increased teacher pay next year was Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), who said that “if taxpayers' dollars go directly into the classroom, then that’s something I can get behind.”
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), declined to respond to questions from Fauquier Times about whether he would support increasing teacher pay by raising the tax rate.
With the budget discussion appearing to go nowhere, School Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run) said the board has already begun looking for areas where they can slash costs to provide a smaller, 5% pay raise for teachers next year. Those pay raises would be partially funded by the state, but require a $2.7 million local match – funding that the school division does not currently have available.
To make it happen, Grove said the board is discussing cutting middle school sports programs, partially ending the schools’ Virtual Academy, eliminating several bus routes and potentially increasing class sizes.
“We’re at a breaking point, and nothing is off the table. Class sizes might increase. Programs might disappear,” Grove said. “But we are committed to giving them a raise.”
Fauquier County teachers are among the lowest paid in the Northern Virginia region, receiving a smaller salary on average than Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and the City of Manassas, according to the school division. Starting pay for Fauquier County teachers ranges between $44,800 and $48,800 per year.
School board members and administrators both told county supervisors on Tuesday that the school division is increasingly losing teachers to counties north and south of Fauquier where the pay is higher – and has even lost teachers to Culpeper, where — despite slightly lower pay for teachers — the cost of living is lower.
“Pierce [Elementary School] lost a significant amount of staff to Culpeper County last year because the teachers who were already living in Culpeper County, they couldn't afford to live here,” said Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee). “If you're already living in Culpeper County, and they’re paying the same thing, why not just work in the county that you live in?”
In the first two months of this year, 19 teachers have already said that they will resign at the end of the school year, and another 12 are retiring, according to school officials. The school division currently has 46 teacher vacancies.
“The unknown is what I fear, because between now and May is typically when the teachers and the staff are putting in their resignations. That’s what we’re facing,” school board member Duke Bland (Marshall District) said.
The school board’s newest member, Vincent Gallo of the Scott District, said the teacher shortage may also result in potentially larger classroom sizes and more long-term substitute teachers, who are less qualified than certified teachers. “The shortage is going to keep on increasing,” Gallo said. “If we don’t have our salaries competitive, they won’t get filled in. It's going to be a scary time in August and September when we start looking at classroom sizes.”
At a public hearing on the county budget on Tuesday evening at Fauquier High School, three teachers and a principal spoke about the need for higher pay.
Alex O’Dell, principal at Mary Walter Elementary School in Bealeton, called the teacher vacancies and resignations in Fauquier County “a crisis.”
O’Dell said there are five teaching vacancies at Mary Walter that are currently filled with long-term substitute teachers. In his 29 years working for Fauquier County schools, he said he has seen the same pattern over and over: new teachers are trained in Fauquier County, they work there for two or three years and then move to a higher-paying teaching job in a nearby county.
“That forces our school system to remain in a constant state of flux due to the loss of trade individuals. We invest in these people. We invest in their training. We spend a lot of time working with them. We build them up and then we lose them to some other place,” O’Dell said.
Brittney Del Rocco, a teacher at Marshall Middle School who grew up in Fauquier County, said she may need to look for a higher-paying job elsewhere if salaries remain flat for another year.
“Unfortunately, as the cost of living has increased, I may no longer be able to teach in the county that I love and call home,” Del Rocco told county supervisors. “I know there's no such thing as an easy decision for you guys, especially when it comes to matters of money, but I firmly believe that funding our schools needs to be a priority.”
