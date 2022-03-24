As Fauquier County grapples with a teacher shortage, school administrators and the school board are now considering a hiring freeze on more than 70 vacant teacher and staff positions to free up money for a 13% teacher pay raise next year.
A hiring freeze would halt the search to fill 47 teacher vacancies and more than 20 staff vacancies at Fauquier County Schools heading into the 2022-2023 school year, according to school Superintendent David Jeck. The hiring freeze would be in addition to previously reported proposed cuts to middle school sports programs, bus routes and the school division’s virtual academy.
Jeck told the Fauquier Times on Wednesday that he and County Administrator Paul McCulla discussed the school division’s budget cuts on Tuesday, March 22. Altogether, Jeck said the proposed cuts would set loose nearly $7.4 million in funding needed to provide 13% teacher pay raises, although nothing has been finalized.
“No promises were made,” Jeck said.
The immediate impact of a hiring freeze on vacant teaching positions would be a potential increase in class sizes beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, according to School Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run) and School Board member Duke Bland (Marshall). Both school board members said it’s a risk they are willing to take.
"Nothing is off the table” to boost teacher pay next year, Grove said. “We’ll do whatever it takes to stop kicking that can down the road,” she said, adding that, “There may be some instances where some class sizes increase.”
Increasing class sizes is "always a concern," Bland said at a school board building committee meeting on Thursday morning. “If you don’t have the number of teachers for the classrooms, then class sizes increase. It’s inevitable."
Two county supervisors have signaled their willingness to work with the school board to real…
Fauquier County Schools has a lower student-to-teacher ratio than Prince William, Stafford and Loudoun counties as of 2020, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Fauquier County teachers are among the lowest paid on average in Northern Virginia. Fauquier teacher salaries have fallen behind Prince William County, Loudoun, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Manassas, according to the school division. Starting pay for Fauquier County teachers is $44,800.
Teachers are increasingly leaving Fauquier County to work in neighboring jurisdictions with higher pay, according to school board members. So far, 19 teachers have already said they intend to resign at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
By boosting teacher pay, school officials hope they will be able to retain the county’s existing teaching staff, lower the teacher vacancy rate and reduce the school division’s reliance on long-term substitute teachers.
'This is in the supervisors' hands’
What remains unknown is whether county supervisors, who have the ultimate say over how much local tax funding the school division receives, will adjust the amount of money allocated to the school division as budget talks grind towards the finish line.
County Administrator Paul McCulla’s proposed $409 million budget, which acts as a baseline for the supervisors’ budget negotiations, did not provide any new funds for teacher pay raises in the school division budget next year. That left the school board to come up with their own cuts to fund teacher pay raises.
McCulla’s proposed budget would reduce the local real estate property tax rate from 99.4 cents to 93.3 cents per $100 in assessed value next year. The average annual residential tax bill would still increase by $539 due to increases in the value of real estate since 2017, when the last reassessment took place.
School superintendent seeks 13% pay raise for teachers – but county supervisors won't budge on tax rate
Additional teacher pay raises are on the chopping block in the Fauquier County budget this year.
But county supervisors could decide to take the tax rate even lower, forcing additional cuts to the proposed budget. And already, at least one supervisor has expressed an interest in going lower than McCulla’s tax rate.
“This is not going to be easy, and we certainly won’t make everyone happy. Bottom line, folks aren’t good with the budget proposed by [McCulla], and we need to find ways to the cut the rate,” Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run) told the Fauquier Times.
Asked where cuts to the budget would be made if the tax rate were lowered below 93 cents, Gerhardt said, “That’s what we’re wrestling with. Like I said, not everyone is going to be happy.”
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center) has offered up a separate plan to use money in the school board’s budget that is currently allocated to repairs and maintenance to partially fund teacher pay raises – but only if both boards agree to hold a bond referendum later this year that would ask Fauquier County voters to approve funding for critical school repairs and building improvements.
The board of supervisors will adopt a final budget on Monday, April 4. Until then, the Fauquier County School Board’s proposed cuts – and raises – remain a tentative plan.
“This is in the supervisors' hands at this point,” Grove said.
Coy Ferrell contributed to this report.
