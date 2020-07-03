The Fauquier County School Division's Grab and Go program that provides meals to students in need will shift its distribution day from Monday to Tuesday, beginning next week. The next distribution day will be Tuesday, July 7.
See flyer for distribution locations.
Other changes in the program are:
The distribution in Marshall will be at Marshall Middle School. (Look for the bus in the side parking lot near the cafeteria.)
M.M. Pierce distribution will move to the back of the school. Look for the bus behind the school near the cafeteria.
