Businesses, schools and families alike have felt the impact of COVID-19. Yet since the start of September, Fauquier businesses have donated food, time and resources to show their appreciation for Fauquier County Public Schools educators, school division officials said in a news release.
FCPS Behavior Interventionist Robin Verity organized the effort in hopes of offering support to teachers and students, the news release said.
“What a supportive community we live in,” Verity said in the news release. “During these stressful times, smiles are popping up on our teachers' faces because of the kindness and generosity of many of our local merchants.”
Verity serves C.M. Bradley, W.G. Coleman, Claude Thompson and P.B. Smith elementary schools. She came up with the idea while in a meeting at Coleman. “I had a thought that if we could boost our teachers and show them some appreciation, the positive energy would roll down and support our students,” Verity said.
Businesses have made donations ranging from gift cards to full meals for entire schools. The Whole Ox provided a full spread, including sandwiches, salads and dessert for northern county schools. Nick’s Market donated lunch and breakfast to teachers in the Marshall area. Sherrie’s Stuff, Molly’s Irish Pub, Black Bear Bistro, Great Harvest Bread Co., and Denim and Pearls provided gift cards. Many others generously donated their time and resources.
“From virtual learning to in-person classes, determining what is best for Fauquier County students has been no easy task. FCPS teachers are adapting their lessons, learning new tools to deliver instruction and putting in hours they never dreamed of to teach our students effectively,” school division officials said in the news release.
“These acts of kindness from our community bring teachers a bit of the appreciation that they deserve, and we all know that a little appreciation can go a long way,” Verity said. “In the end, if our teachers are feeling confident and appreciated, it is our children who will reap the benefits.”
Community businesses that would like to participate and donate should contact Tara Helkowski at tara.helkowski@fcps1.org.
The school division thanked the following businesses for their support. In northern Fauquier County: The Whole Ox; Joe’s Pizza; Nick’s Market & Deli; Field and Main; Johnny Monarchs; Old Salem Café; El Agave; Anthony’s Pizza; Foster’s Grille, and West Main Coffee Shop. In Warrenton: Taj Palace; Sunny Hills American Café; The Open Book; Great Harvest Bread Co.; Latitudes Fair Trade Store; Gateau Bakery Café & Tea Room; Sherrie’s Stuff; Third + Main; Frame Craft; Denim and Pearls; Molly’s Irish Pub; Black Bear Bistro; Bad Ass Pickles; VonCanon General Store, and The Town Duck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.