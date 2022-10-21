The Fauquier County School Division is testing a substance that the Falconer, the Fauquier High School student newspaper, says is Cladosporium, one of the most common types of indoor molds. It is rarely considered a health hazard, although some species can cause allergic reactions in people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Student and staff safety is our top priority, so we take this seriously,” school division spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said. “Once a substance like this is discovered, we work quickly to follow our safety protocols,” she said.
“At this point, we have hired a company to test the substance,” Helkowski said. “If we learn that it is mold and remediation is recommended, we will follow through quickly with abatement.”
Helkowski said it was too soon to answer questions, including confirming whether the substance is mold and if so, what kind. She did not say where on the sprawling FHS campus the substance being tested was located, or whether it presented a potential health threat to students or staff.
Students Catherine Arellano and David Achter wrote in the school’s newspaper that Cladosporium mold had been confirmed by microscope on the first floor of the main building. The student newspaper used a commercially available test to confirm the results. The total number of spores was not included in the test results.
Cladosporium is one of the most common molds found indoors, the CDC says. It is seldom associated with infections in people, but it can cause allergic reactions, such as watery eyes and runny nose. More than 500 species of Cladosporium exist. The mold can be gray, green or black. The students’ mold swab, sent to a commercial lab, did not identify the species of Cladosporium.
Molds are prevalent in buildings and homes, the CDC says. It grows wherever a lot of moisture is present, including around leaky roofs, windows or pipes. Mold also grows well on cardboard, ceiling tiles, dust, insulation, drywall, carpet and upholstery, according to the CDC.
Concerns of mold and the condition of the buildings have been an ongoing issue at Fauquier High School, according to “The Falconer.” The student newspaper’s staff in 2016 and 2019 raised concerns about mold in the school. No information was immediately available on whether the school division found mold or whether remediation — steps to eliminate the mold — was necessary at that time.
According to the Healthline Web site, Cladosporium may occasionally cause asthma attacks. A 2015 study on Cladosporium published in the “Journal of Clinical Microbiology” was unable to document that any species of Cladosporium caused disease in animals or people.
