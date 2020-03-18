Fauquier County Public Schools will provide grab-and-go meals for students from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning March 23. Each day of the program, students will be offered two sacks of food, each containing breakfast and lunch. Full participation in the program will provide students with up to six breakfast and lunch meals per week, said a press release from the school division.
FCPS designed the grab-and-go meal service to provide meals to students who depend on the school nutrition program for meals. Through this program, FCPS intends to extend the reach of existing meal service programs like the Weekend Power Pack program provided by Fauquier FISH, added the release.
Locations
FCPS will distribute meals at the following two sites:
- Fauquier High School – The entrance is across from the WARF. Follow student drop off/pick up signs.
- Grace Miller Elementary School – Follow signs to the bus loop. Volunteers in safety vests will help to guide drivers.
Schedule
FCPS will distribute meals on the following days from 10:30 a.m. until noon:
- Monday, March 23
- Wednesday, March 25
- Friday, March 27
- Monday, March 30
- Wednesday, April 1
- Friday, April 3
- Monday, April 6
- Wednesday, April 8
Who is eligible?
This program is for students enrolled in Fauquier County Public Schools only. Drivers should be prepared to state the child’s school and lunch number, if possible. Drivers and passengers should remain in their vehicles at all times for the safety of students, parents and volunteers, said the press release.
The grab-and-go meal program will operate with the help and cooperation of FCPS staff, including school nutrition workers, school security officers, and in partnership with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
“Crisis brings out the best and worst in people. What we are seeing right now is the best in our community”, said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck in the press release. “Scores of people are reaching out to me directly wanting to help, wanting to make sure that kids continue to receive healthy meals. It says so much about our community that people are willing to volunteer their time and risk their own health in order to help others.”
Thanks to the PATH Foundation and many community and faith-based organizations, other feeding services, such as Fauquier FISH’s Weekend Backpack program, will continue to provide meals to students in need.
Once FCPS announced the extended school closure, Fauquier FISH mobilized its volunteers to assemble bags of food to be distributed at five locations throughout the county.
According to the Fauquier FISH website, the Weekend Power Pack program sends backpacks of food, known as Power Packs, home with students to meet the nutritional needs of Fauquier County children who have been identified as at risk of hunger.
“I think one day we’ll look back on this and conclude that we knew who our neighbors were. We saw that they were in need, and we stepped up and helped,” said Jeck. “I think that is the ultimate demonstration of what lies deep inside each of us. We are all vulnerable human beings who must care for each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.