The Fauquier County Public Schools Division Spelling Bee will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. In the event of school cancellation, the bee will take place on Wednesday, March 3.
The bee will be livestreamed for public viewing at www.fcps1.org/live. Competing students will report to their individual schools by 9 a.m. to register and log into the virtual platform.
Thirty students, representing six elementary schools and four middle schools, will participate in the school division bee as winners of their school-level or grade-level spelling bees. Taylor Middle School reading specialist John Lucas is the school division’s bee coordinator, and Eileen Burgwyn, retired FCPS instructional supervisor, will serve as the pronouncer.
The winner of the competition will advance to the 16th annual Free Lance-Star Regional Spelling Bee to be held in March. The regional winner will be eligible to participate in the 94h annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort at the National Harbor, June 1 to 3.
The following students are scheduled to participate in the FCPS Virtual Division Spelling Bee: (An asterisk indicates that the student was declared champion or top speller by the school. Otherwise, students are considered school-level co-champions.)
- Brumfield Elementary: Ayden Dionys, Charmy Avaiya, and Zoe Johnson
- Coleman Elementary: Thomas Miller*, Lucas Weeks, Hudson Allen
- Greenville Elementary: Tiffany Bernhardt, Jacob Stublefield, and Riley Min
- Miller Elementary: Liberty Koval, Chloe Miehm, and Deanna Ward
- Ritchie Elementary: James Beauchamp*, Desmond Copes, and Sadie Keathley
- Walter Elementary: Evan Snyder*, David Hall, and Sedona Sifford
- Auburn Middle: Miriel Weber, Ian Nguyen, and Jack Wargo
- Cedar Lee Middle: Jazmyne Mighty, Isabel Vasbinder, and Alex Gardner
- Taylor Middle: Shelby Kaye* and Carrissa Whitlock-Bryant
- Warrenton Middle: Leigh Bieger, Trace Brown
