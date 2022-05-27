Free grab and go meals -- enough to last a week -- will be available Wednesdays for all children, 1 to 18 at four elementary schools on June 15, 22 and 29. The bagged meals will include seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Parents can pick up the meals between 9 and 10 a.m. at Bradley, Miller, Thompson or Ritchie elementary schools.
Grab and go meals will not be available after June 30, when meal waivers expire.
In July, free meals will be served to children at Thompson Elementary only, Monday through Thursday, July 5 to July 21, from noon to 1 p.m. Meals must be eaten on site.
FRESH summer activities
Fauquier FRESH will be traveling around the county this summer beginning June 14, with free books, games and summer activities for Fauquier County children. The events will run Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 28, but there will be no events the week of July 4.
Thirty minutes before each event's start time, special needs children will be welcomed with activities designed to meet their needs.
See flyer below for the full schedule. The Fauquier FRESH website may be found here.
Details about free meals will be updated at fcps1.org. More information may be obtained by calling 540-422-7220.
