Administrators of the Fauquier County School Division will not know what the fall schedule will look like until at least mid-June, said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck in a May 27 video address. “We should have a much clearer picture by then of what fall will look like,” he said. (See above for the full video.)
He’s pretty sure, though, that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools won’t open their doors to accept students on Aug. 12, as planned. “As soon as we have more information and are able to be specific and accurate, you’re gonna have it…. Right now, we are at the mercy of the state.”
The options are many and varied: An all-remote learning environment? A late September opening? Perhaps schools will be open, but only 10 children will be allowed on a school bus. Will everyone be wearing face masks?
And there is always the possibility that once schools have welcomed students back into classrooms, a sudden order from the governor will slam the school doors shut again. Jeck said in that case, the school division would have a plan in place to kick remote learning into gear within 24 or 48 hours.
As Jeck said in the video, “it’s complex,” largely because so much is still uncertain.
The school division, in an attempt to be ready for any possible scenario, has established eight different committees to work on the various options.
Summer school
In addition to assuring students and parents that his staff is planning for whatever comes, Jeck announced that summer school will be held July 6 to 24, Mondays through Thursdays.
There will be three tiers for students: tier 1 is for any K to 5th grade or sixth to eighth grade students who would like to make sure they can keep learning during the summer; tier 2 is for high-risk students that may be in danger of falling behind if no lessons are held because of the pandemic; tier 3 is for the most at-risk students that need special attention. Each school administration will decide which students fall into each category.
A “tier 0” will be for parents who want to be better equipped to help their children learn at home.
Jeck also said that any child who needs a device to use during summer school will be able to get one. “We’ve already provided 300 Chromebooks and a handful of hotspots.”
In Wednesday's video, Jeck also explained that meals would continue to be provided for students in need throughout the summer. (See schedule below.)
Jeck promised more updates; he said he’ll be releasing new conversational videos every week, to keep parents and students apprised of the latest news as the summer progresses toward fall.
