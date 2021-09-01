School division outlines how instruction will work for quarantined students

Fauquier County Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon new guidelines for students who have to quarantine because of close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Aug. 26, 565 students in the school division are quarantining at home.
Guidelines differ depending on whether a student is in elementary school, middle school or high school.
For elementary school students, instruction will be largely asynchronous and may include work packets that parents can pick up from school, activities posted on Google Classroom or recordings from the student’s classroom posted on Google Classroom. In addition, students must meet with a teacher for live instruction for a minimum of 15 to 30 minutes twice a week. The student-teacher interactions will focus on the four core areas of instruction. Times for the one-on-one instruction may be before, during, or after school, and teachers may be available during office hours.
Library, art, music and physical education classes will be handled asynchronously.
Middle school students will meet with a teacher for one period each Tuesday and Thursday for language arts and math and one period each Wednesday for social studies and science during the time they are quarantined. Teachers will also be available during office hours, at times determined by the teacher and school administration.
Elective classes and physical education will be asynchronous.
School spokeswoman Tara Helkowski explained that “The diversity and complexity of the high school master schedules makes the camera the most viable option to create some synchronous learning for quarantined students.” When the option for students to watch class from home via video feed was introduced during the last school year, high school students embraced it, she said.
High school teachers will make links available for students to join class for the first 15 to 40 minutes of each block. The guidelines say, “The primary goal is for quarantine students to see and hear directions and content that will support their independent learning.”
High school teachers will also be available during office hours at times determined by the teacher and school administration.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.