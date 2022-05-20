Fauquier County School Division officials shared earlier this month the details of a plan to end the school division’s “Virtual Academy” and use a state-funded platform instead beginning this fall, saving the school division at least $650,000 this year. Virtual Virginia, run by the Virginia Department of Education, will still give local students the option to learn remotely, albeit not with local teachers. The new program will use the same software as the school division’s Virtual Academy, making the transition easier for current Virtual Academy students.
Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, students in Fauquier County Public Schools have had the option of learning remotely through the school division’s in-house Virtual Academy; 160 students are currently enrolled. But the federal grants that have paid for the Virtual Academy are running out, and the school board adopted a budget last month that would divert local funds from continuing the Virtual Academy to funding teacher raises instead. As of May 9, only 68 students have signed up so far to learn remotely next year through Virtual Virginia.
One of the main benefits of the in-house Virtual Academy is the ability for local teachers to give local students one-on-one attention, according to school officials. The Virtual Academy is “another personalized learning path to provide an engaging, student-centered alternative learning experience where traditional barriers of time, place and availability are removed,” a press release said earlier this year. But providing that service comes at a cost. Amid an ongoing shortage of teachers, ending the local remote-learning program will free up the nine full-time Virtual Academy teachers — and 12 who are part-time — for other assignments for the 2022-2023 school year.
School officials emphasized at a May 9 school board meeting that the school division will still be responsible for testing, report cards and IEP/504 oversight. Fauquier students who utilize the Virtual Virginia program will still be enrolled officially in the local school division, so Fauquier schools won’t miss out on per-pupil state funding. Students who opt to learn remotely can still participate in their local school’s extracurricular activities, just as they could with the Virtual Academy model.
Michael Snell, who oversees the school division’s remote learners, said that maintaining a strong connection to student’s “base school” — the physical school a student would attend if they were not enrolled in remote learning — was one of the main reasons remote learning has been viable option for many students. “What we learned from this process is … being part of the Fauquier County base school connection was huge and critical,” Snell told school board members May 9. Although Virtual Virginia follows its own schedule -- students enrolled there won’t necessarily have the same snow days or breaks at their in-person peers in Fauquier County -- Snell said that he would continue do whatever he can to foster a close relationship between remote learners and their base schools.
Families with questions about remote learning may reach Snell at 540-422-7032.
