School division finalize Class of 2021 graduation plans

Fauquier County Public Schools has announced commencement plans for the Class of 2021. The updated schedules outlined below allow graduates to experience as traditional a ceremony as possible while including family members and friends, said school spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
Southeastern Alternative School
· Monday, May 24, at Southeastern Alternative School
· Time to be determined.
Fauquier High School
· Wednesday, May 26, at Fauquier High School on Falcon Field
· Three separate ceremonies at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to allow for social distancing, mitigation procedures and breaks between ceremonies.
· Each ceremony will be in the traditional graduation format and will host approximately 100 graduates and their guests. Students will have the opportunity to choose the session they wish to attend, so parents and guests can plan accordingly.
· In the event of severe weather or lightning, the ceremony will move into the new gym with overflow seating in the auditorium.
Kettle Run High School
· Thursday, May 27, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
· 12 noon
· Students will graduate as one class in one ceremony.
Liberty High School
· Thursday, May 27, at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia
· 7 p.m.
· Students will graduate as one class in one ceremony.
High schools will announce additional details -- including information about the number of guests -- once plans are finalized. All plans, including location, are contingent upon state and local COVID regulations at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.