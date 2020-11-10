Members of the Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to give every permanent full-time and part-time employee a bonus of $1,000 (net pay after taxes). About 1,842 employees will see the bonus in their Dec. 11 paycheck. Temporary, employees on leave of absence and contractors will not receive the bonuses. The total cost of the payout will be $2,849,845.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck offered the proposal, saying that the pandemic had forced the school division to abandon its compensation plan and freeze salaries. “We have asked folks to do a lot and we are going to have to continue to ask them to do more.”
He added, “What we have been able to do in the last six to eight months ordinarily would have taken years … switching to virtual learning, turning on a dime, and now, bringing kids back into the classrooms. We’d never have been able to do it without our people, especially our teaching staff.”
The bonuses were possible, Jeck said, because of COVID-related grants and reimbursements from the state and federal government. Some funds had been reserved by the school board and approved as part of carryover to assist with COVID-19 related needs. Since then, the school board has been awarded grant revenues (CARES Act, Community Reinvestment Fund, etc.) that can cover these expenses, totaling $1,297,281. Other projected savings or deferrals in the school budget – money that didn’t have to be spent because students were not in the schools – added up to $1,552,364.
