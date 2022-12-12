The Fauquier County School Division and county supervisors are at odds over how to fund tax-free bonuses of $250 to $1,000 to teachers and all other school employees. Many in the school division — the largest employer in Fauquier County— were expecting the bonuses in December, but that timeline looks increasingly out of reach.
The school board recommended the bonuses in October. That’s because the Virginia General Assembly in June approved the one-time windfall for some schoolteachers and aides in every school division statewide. However, state funding for the bonuses fell far short— because it only covered some positions — leaving localities to make up the difference from local tax dollars or by re-allocating money in their existing budgets.
Supervisors said they can take no action on the county’s carryover funds until Dec. 21, when its annual audit is final, but they say the school division can act on its own before then if it chooses. The next school board meeting is Monday, Dec. 12.
Supervisors said at a work session Dec. 8 that they had received numerous emails from teachers blaming supervisors for holding up their $1,000 bonuses,
“It’s just disheartening to think that a few months ago when we did raises, we were the greatest,” said Chris Butler, Lee District supervisor. “And then here we are a few months later ... and now we’re a bunch of hypocrites and we don’t support education,” he said.
The emails to county supervisors began arriving after Superintendent of Schools David Jeck sent a memo to all staff Tuesday, Dec. 6, that said, in part, that Fauquier was the only school division among 20 in the region that had yet to get permission from its board of supervisors to award bonuses to school employees.
“I am sharing this information with you because many have assumed that we reneged on our promise,” school administrators said in the Dec. 6 memo. “We have not. The school board maintains support for the bonuses, but they do not have the authority to encumber the funds unless and until the BOS (board of supervisors) approves the request.”
Supervisors said no one is preventing the school board from distributing the state-funded bonuses. It would cover $1,000 bonuses to most teachers and other instructional staff — or smaller across-the-board bonuses for all staff. Awarding that bonus money requires no action from supervisors, they said at Thursday’s meeting.
The school board also can approve, with no action from supervisors, bonuses for employees by reallocating money in this year’s school budget, supervisors said. That is what some nearby school divisions did, said Lisa Henty, director of the county Office of Management and Budget.
The school board doesn’t want to do that. It wants to use carryover funds — funds allocated last year by supervisors from local tax revenue but not spent by the school division. “I cannot speak for the board, but we have carryover [funding] because we have been very responsible with our budget,” Jeck said. “We can provide this bonus with carryover funds,” he said. “We shouldn’t use current year funds because they are already budgeted.”
Freeing up carryover funds takes time, according to county staff. Appropriations related to the annual carryover cannot be acted on until the annual audit is presented to the board of supervisors, Henty said. The external auditor will present comments to the board of supervisors at its Dec. 21 meeting. To comply with the board’s fund balance management policy, actions related to carryover funding must come after receipt of the annual audit, Henty said.
The carryover funds, even once they are available, could wind up being used for needs other than the bonuses, depending on what supervisors decide.
County supervisors emphasized their view that the $4.5 million the school division received from county tax revenue last year — but did not spend — should be put toward critical maintenance in school buildings and toward the ballooning cost of the Taylor Middle School renovation project, which is $17 million over its original budget. Any bonuses for school employees should come from the school division’s existing operating budget, they said, not from leftover funds that they said would be more responsibly used elsewhere.
‘All teachers are exhausted’
Several people testified at a board of supervisors meeting last week. One was Lee District school board member Stephanie Litter-Reber. She asked that supervisors prioritize support for public schools. She told supervisors that teachers have a job that includes everything from breaking up fights, dealing with disrespect from children and adults, teaching life skills and ensuring students pass their standardized tests.
“That is what our society and our government expect from our teachers, our administrators, our IAs [instructional assistants], even our bus drivers on a daily basis,” Litter-Reber said. “And everybody has an opinion about how our staff should be doing this – and are only too happy to point out what they are doing wrong,” she said.
“This is what is driving our staff, as a whole, to leave the field of education in record numbers,” Litter-Reber said. “Impossible expectations, waning respect and pay that doesn’t come close to matching the private sector.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed a bill in June to approve funding for a 10% raise for some teachers over two years, and a $1,000 bonus for some teachers to be delivered the first year, “which is now,” Litter-Reber said. The amount the state provides for the bonuses is based on a formula that uses the bare minimum staffing requirements, she said. That amount is not enough to pay bonuses to all the instructional staff, let alone other school staff, such as bus drivers, Litter-Reber said.
“The school board and our financial staff did everything possible to rack and stack our school budget in order to provide those raises in spite of multiple years of a flat-funded county budget,” she said. “While we understand and empathize with the position you are in with regards to the budget – the fact remains that our budget allotment has been flat for the last three years in spite of escalating costs in every facet of our environment.”
Several other people came forward at Thursday’s meeting, including Maggie Todd, a teacher at Warrenton Middle School. Teachers routinely go above and beyond their required duties, and the work is difficult. “I am exhausted,” said Todd. “All teachers are exhausted. Please bear that in mind as you read our emails.
“I personally believe a bonus is something that should be given … as a thank you for working above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis,” she said. “I am not saying this to be a martyr or to paint a picture of teachers as saints,” Todd said. “This is just par for the course in education.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
