Fauquier County Public Schools will start the 2019-2020 school year with seven new assistant principals – Jamie Edgar at Pearson Elementary; Michael Hodge at Southeastern Alternative School; Kimberly Holcomb at Brumfield Elementary; Eric Kelly at Smith Elementary; Krystal Otto and Jesse Rivera at Kettle Run High, and Colleen Robson at Fauquier High. Mark Rendell, who served as assistant principal for three years at Pearson Elementary, is the new assistant principal at Miller Elementary. The administrators assumed their new positions July 1.
Jamie Edgar – H.M. Pearson Elementary School
Jamie Edgar comes to Pearson from P.B. Smith Elementary School, where she spent the last ten years as a special education teacher. Before working at Smith, she was a para-educator for three years and worked with students with disabilities for Eastern Suffolk BOCES on Long Island.
Edgar graduated from St. Joseph’s College with a dual degree in general and special childhood education with a concentration in English. She also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.
Excited to join the Pearson family and community, Edgar said, “Together, I know we are going to continue to promote positive and enriching learning environments to inspire and empower our students to meet high academic standards."
Michael Hodge – Southeastern Alternative School
Michael Hodge comes to Southeastern from Warren County Public Schools, where he served as a science and math teacher at Diversified Minds, a non-traditional educational program, since 2011. From 2009 to 2013 he also worked as an environmental educator with the Student Conservation Association. Hodge graduated from Christopher Newport University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He also earned a graduate certificate in secondary education and a master’s in educational administration and supervision – both from Shenandoah University.
“There is a great dynamic at Southeastern, and I am looking forward to learning from the staff and administration here as well as throughout the FCPS community,” he said. “I am also looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, and community and effect positive change at a much broader level, while still interacting with students and advocating for them.”
Kimberly Holcomb – J.G. Brumfield Elementary School
Kimberly Holcomb comes to Brumfield from Prince William County Public Schools, where she served as an assistant principal at Alvey Elementary School for two years. She also worked for a year as an administrative intern in PWCS. Prior to her administrative experience, she taught health and physical education in Prince William, Fairfax and Chesterfield counties for a combined ten years.
Holcomb graduated from Longwood University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She earned her master’s in educational leadership from George Mason University.
“I am excited to be part of a wonderful school community that does everything in the best interests of our students,” she said.
Eric Kelly – P.B. Smith Elementary School
Eric Kelly comes to Smith from Mary Walter Elementary School, where he spent the last 22 years as a music teacher. He also served as the FRESH wellness leader at MWES from 2017 to 2019, and as an assistant band director at Liberty High School from 2012 to 2017.
Kelly graduated from Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in music. He earned a master’s in educational leadership from the California University of Pennsylvania.
As the assistant principal, Kelly looks forward to “building relationships with the students, staff and families of P.B. Smith.”
Kelly currently resides in Culpeper with his wife Sydney, who is the assistant principal at Greenville Elementary School.
Krystal Otto – Kettle Run High School
Krystal Otto returns to Kettle Run from Loudoun County Public Schools, where she served as a school test coordinator at Rock Ridge High School for five years and as a marketing teacher at Freedom High School for four years. Prior to her time in LCPS, Otto taught at Kettle Run and Liberty High School as a business and marketing teacher for a combined five years.
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to be coming back to the Kettle Run community and look forward to building lasting relationships with the students, their families, and the staff,” she said.
Otto graduated from Bridgewater College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in computer information systems. She also earned a master’s in business administration from the University of Mary Washington and a master’s in educational leadership from Shenandoah University.
Otto grew up in Warrenton and was as a student in the Fauquier school system. Her mother, Valerie Hermes, is a business and marketing teacher at Liberty High School.
Jesse Rivera – Kettle Run High School
Jesse Rivera comes to Kettle Run from Culpeper County High School, where he was a social studies teacher. He also spent a year teaching fifth grade at Yowell Elementary. Rivera’s teaching career began in Clark County School District in Las Vegas, where he taught third and fifth grade for four years. He also spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve and is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Rivera graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in history. He earned a master’s in teaching from Sierra Nevada College and an education specialist degree with a focus in educational leadership from Liberty University.
“I am looking forward to continuing to build on the outstanding foundation that is already in place at Kettle Run,” he said. “I am eager for the start of the new school year to meet the students and the rest of the staff and develop relationships where we can learn from one another in our pursuit of excellence.”
Rivera currently lives in Locust Grove with his wife, Tione, an English as a Second Language teacher at Mary Walter Elementary.
Colleen Robson – Fauquier High School
Colleen Robson comes to Fauquier High from Fairfax County Public Schools where she served as an assistant principal and school testing coordinator at South Lakes High School. She also spent many years as a math teacher in Minnesota and in Fairfax, Culpeper and Orange counties in Virginia. Robson coached track and field for 20 years at various schools, including at FHS from 2008 to 2015.
Robson graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in family and child development. She earned a master’s in education from Saint Mary’s University and an educational specialist degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech.
“I am looking forward to bringing my passion, love, and enthusiasm for education and relationship-building to Fauquier High School,” she said.
Mark Rendell – Grace Miller Elementary School
Mark Rendell comes to Miller from H.M. Pearson Elementary School, where he spent three years as the assistant principal. Before working at Pearson, he taught third, fourth and fifth grade in Prince William County Public Schools and Manassas Park City Schools. Rendell also served as a fourth, sixth and eighth grade special education teacher for Edison Schools.
Rendell graduated from Hobart College, earning a bachelor’s degree in economics and completing the teacher preparation program. He also earned a master's degree in teaching and curriculum from the University of Rochester, as well as a master’s in educational leadership from George Mason University.
“I look forward to supporting our staff and helping them continue to grow,” he said. “Grace Miller is a great school, and I want to work with Mrs. Diaz-Arnold to continue to help our school thrive. I can't wait to get to know our students and learn about their passions inside and outside of school. I want to build relationships with our families and work together with them to support our school and their children.”
