The Fauquier County School Division announced last week several changes to school administration at five schools. All the changes will be effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Donna Guzman, the principal of Marshall Middle School for four years, will leave that role to take up a position in the school division’s student services office.
Current Auburn Middle School Principal Josh Miller will replace Guzman at Marshall. In turn, the current principal at Brumfield Elementary School, Matt Yonkey, will take over for Miller at Auburn. The Brumfield position will be left vacant until another person can be hired to fill the role.
An Auburn assistant principal position will also be vacant, as Helen Oriend, who currently serves in that role, “will not return” for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release.
School division officials declined to offer any specific reasons for the principals’ transfers or for Oriend’s departure when asked by the Fauquier Times on this week, stating in an email that “It is not uncommon for school divisions to switch administrator assignments” and that “Taking on new challenges and opportunities allows school leaders to develop their leadership skills.”
Some parents of middle school students have for months publicly criticized administrators, asserting that they have not taken reports of violence and bullying seriously. “Our kids have to choose either violence or victimhood,” said Auburn parent Natalie Erdossy at a May 9 school board meeting, echoing concerns from other parents.
Calls for Miller’s removal circulated on social media after an April 29 “fight” at Auburn prompted action in juvenile court against one student; a video circulated online purporting to depict the incident. A subsequent letter to parents from Auburn administrators claimed that “recent events … have brought into question the safety of our students.” School officials then announced that an additional security officer would be hired to supplement the sheriff’s deputy already assigned to the school full time.
Other administration changes
At Coleman Elementary School, Megan Gardner has been named as the school’s assistant principal. Finally, Leah Shorb has been named as Cedar Lee Middle School’s permanent principal after serving in that position in an interim role this year.
