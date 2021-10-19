School community asks for improvements to U.S. 17 intersection

After two teenagers suffered “life threatening” injuries in a Sept. 21 collision at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road, several people asked county supervisors last week to do something to improve the safety of the intersection. Not including last month’s crash, there have been 21 crashes at the intersection since 2016, causing two fatalities and 14 injuries.
Supervisors passed a resolution Oct. 14 asking the Virginia Department of Transportation to “seek public input to explore and develop both short-term and long-term solutions,” while acknowledging that safety issues at the intersection are “unlikely to be mitigated by any low-cost countermeasures.” The intersection is 66th on the list of priorities for potential safety improvements in the Culpeper District, the VDOT planning region that encompasses nine counties and one city.
Supervisors indicated that they will pursue a state funding grant when the next application period for Smart Scale, a grant program for road projects prioritized by localities, opens next year. A recent VDOT study of the intersection — conducted at the request of Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) — found that eliminating left turns from Old Tavern Road onto U.S. 17 south and adding a U-turn farther north on the highway would be the most effective way to improve safety at the intersection.
Josue Salamanca, 17, and Hannah Meixner, 16, were each airlifted to the NOVA Fairfax Hospital trauma center after the Sept. 21 crash; both attend Fauquier High School. Salamanca was attempting to turn left from Old Tavern Road onto U.S. 17 south when his vehicle — Meixner was the only passenger — was struck by a northbound station wagon on U.S. 17, according to the Virginia State Police. The driver of the station wagon sustained “minor” injuries.
Salamanca, who bore the brunt of the impact, has required several surgeries and is still hospitalized, his parents said Monday. His rehabilitation treatments seem to be progressing well, however. “He's definitely come very far in a few short weeks,” his mother said.
Meixner was released from the hospital several days after the crash. She previously attended Wakefield School, located a few miles north of the intersection, and she and Salamanca were driving home after attending a volleyball game between Wakefield and Highland schools.
“Everyone had marked their calendars for Sept. 21 because it was the long-awaited game,” Abigail Christensen, a volleyball player at Wakefield, told supervisors at their Oct. 14 meeting. Christensen said she has known Meixner well since elementary school and had invited her and Salamanca to the Sept. 21 rivalry game.
“On my way home that night I drove by the same intersection,” said Christensen. “As a new driver that intersection makes me even more nervous than it ever did before. … I ask you to prevent this story from becoming the story of another teenager.”
The heads of both Wakefield and Highland schools also addressed supervisors. “Every day we think about what can happen to our kids,” said Highland Head of School Hank Berg. About two-thirds of Wakefield students travel through the intersection on a typical school day, added Ashley Harper, Wakefield’s head of school.
A statement from Meixner’s mother asked for “immediate changes” to the intersection, asking officials to restrict left turns from Old Tavern Road. She said that crossing the intersection onto U.S. 17 is like a real-life version of the video game “Frogger.”
Trumbo said that he would do everything he could in his capacity to push for improvements but pointed out that the state transportation department has the primary responsibility — and funding — for road projects. He urged residents to lobby their representatives in the Virginia General Assembly.
He also implored residents to drive more cautiously. “Yes, some of these spots are dangerous … but what I see so much of is just pitifully bad driving,” said Trumbo. “This is getting ridiculous. And I intend to approach the sheriff … to look to see if we can get more enforcement out on the roads.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.